Machine Gun Kelly finally breaks silence on Sydney Sweeney dating rumors

Are Machine Gun Kelly and Sydney Sweeney dating each other? Fans of the two stars have been thinking about this for months now, ever since their cozy Las Vegas clip started doing rounds, adding fuel to the rumors. At last, the musician has now addressed the matter on national TV, Parade magazine reported. Machine Gun Kelly responds to dating rumours with Sydney Sweeney.(X/@sweeneydailyx)

Is Machine Gun Kelly dating Sydney Sweeney?

Machine Gun Kelly, on Sunday, August 10, made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and took part in a question-and-answer session with the viewers.

In one particular question, a person directly asked him whether he and Sweeney were “more than just friends.”

Replying to that, Machine Gun Kelly looked straight into the camera and said, “Kyle P, shut up, dude.” A 10-second clip of the same was also shared on the show's official X handle.

In May, Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, was seen alongside Sydney Sweeney at the opening of Palm Tree Beach Club in Las Vegas.

Several videos of the duo hugging and leaning in close later went viral on social media platforms like TikTok and X (formerly Twitter).

Later that month, the musician shared a group shot on Instagram, which also featured the Euphoria star. This further led many to speculate that the two of them might be dating.

As of now, Sydney Sweeney has yet to speak publicly about the dating rumors. In May, the actress confirmed in an interview with The Times that she is single right now and “loving it.”

This came after her split from fiancé Jonathan Davino in March. For now, she is keeping herself busy with The Housemaid, besides holding promotions for the biographical sports drama film, Christy, that will have its premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly welcomed his daughter, Saga Blade, with former fiancée Megan Fox in March this year. He came out with his latest album, Lost Americana, on August 8. Apart from this, he is also the father of 16-year-old Casie.

Machine Gun Kelly and Sydney Sweeney first worked together on Big Time Adolescence in 2019. He later joined hands for Downfalls High in 2021.

FAQs:

Are Sydney Sweeney and MGK in a relationship?

Going by Machine Gun Kelly's words, it appears that they are not dating each other.

Who is Machine Gun Kelly currently in a relationship with?

Rumors are doing the rounds that he is in a relationship with Sydney Sweeney.

Who is the mother of Machine Gun Kelly's baby?

He has two daughters: The older one, Casie, is from the musician's previous relationship with Emma Cannon, while Saga is with Megan Fox.

Who is Sydney Sweeney's ex-fiancé?

She parted ways with Jonathan Davino earlier this year.