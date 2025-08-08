Search
Fri, Aug 08, 2025
Las Vegas CEO receives bloodied pig head, threatening letter after company’s AI deal

ByTrisha Sengupta
Updated on: Aug 08, 2025 07:33 am IST

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the delivery to the Las Vegas CEO, which contained a bloodied pig head.

A Las Vegas tech CEO received a bloodied head of a pig and a threatening letter after an AI-related story about his company was aired on a popular television news segment. Blake Owens, founder and CEO of Agrippa, said he received the package following his interview about using AI for a real estate deal.

The tech CEO who received a bloodied pig head and a letter in the mail. (LinkedIn/Blake J. Owens )
“Perhaps this person watched too much of The Godfather,” Agrippa founder Blake Owens told KLAS 8 News Now. “Needless to say, I still take it very seriously, but don’t feel like I’m being truly threatened. It was a message,” the CEO added.

What did the package contain?

According to a report by KLAS 8 News Now, the package mailed to Owens’ family home had a blood-covered severed head of a pig and a letter.

Read the full letter:

In a picture of the letter published by the outlet, the sender addresses Owens as “Clark Kent knockoff.”

“A simple google search goes a long way these days, especially in Vegas. saw your marcus video, what a joke. ‘ai’ is not going to replace brokers. clearly you don't understand real estate wasn't built by developers or investors,” the letter read.

“And it sure as hell wasn't built by tech guys in lululemon. It was built by brokers. We did it the hard way. No shortcuts, no tech, just people. so enjoy your moment while it lasts. and don't get greedy because pigs get fat and hogs get slaughtered,” it continued. The letter was signed off simply with ‘M’.”

CEO on threatening package:

“I don’t want to punch down on this person; they may be in a tough spot in life,” Owens said. “I do see this as an opportunity to show people you don’t become a better person by making another man a lesser person,” he added.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the matter.

