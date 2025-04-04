Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CEO accused of choking man on adults-only cruise for making his wife feel ‘threatened and intimidated’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 04, 2025 06:51 AM IST

First American Financial Corporation CEO Kenneth DeGiorgio may face a year in jail if convicted of assault charges.

The CEO of a California-based home mortgage lending company was detained by police after he attacked a fellow traveller on an adults-only cruise ship. First American Financial Corporation CEO Kenneth DeGiorgio choked the man after he allegedly made a crude remark towards his wife.

First American Financial Corporation CEO Kenneth DeGiorgio is charged with assault for allegedly choking a fellow cruise passenger. (First American Financial Corporation, Unsplash/Peter Hansen)
First American Financial Corporation CEO Kenneth DeGiorgio is charged with assault for allegedly choking a fellow cruise passenger. (First American Financial Corporation, Unsplash/Peter Hansen)

What happened on the ship?

According to a criminal complaint cited by the New York Times, the incident took place on March 31 aboard the Resilient Lady, operated by Virgin Voyages. The ship was 70 nautical miles west of Fort-de-France, France, when the altercation occurred.

Also Read: Indian-origin CEO claims he was shot at in San Francisco: ‘They chased me to my hotel’

As per the security footage, the victim was on the dance floor of the ship when 53-year-old DeGiorgio grabbed him by the neck and choked him. The victim accused the CEO of threatening to kill him.

Allegedly, the altercation happened after DeGiorgio’s wife told the man to stop dancing barefoot. “Look, we are all grown-ups here — can you put your shoes on?”

She claims her request was met with a crude remark from the man, followed by him showing her the middle finger.

What did the FBI say?

“Violent crimes committed aboard cruise ships fall under federal jurisdiction, and we take them very seriously,” Devin J. Kowalski said in a statement, reported New York Times. Kowalski is the acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Juan field office.

“If you break the law at sea, expect to face consequences on land,” the federal agent added.

“Felt threatened”: CEO’s legal team

"Mr. DeGiorgio responded to the actions of an individual who harassed his wife, making her feel threatened and intimidated," the CEO’s legal team told the New York Post, emphasising that his actions were meant only to protect his wife.

Also Read: Delhi cafe owner’s wife posted about ‘toxicity, abuse’ on Instagram days before his suicide

“Although charged with a simple misdemeanor, Mr. DeGiorgio looks forward to being absolved of any wrongdoing,” the team added.

The outlet cited that, as per the complaint, DeGiorgio refused to interact with the feds without his attorney.

What are the charges against the CEO?

He is charged under the maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States with assault, reported the outlet. He was eventually released after being detained. However, he faces one year of jail time if convicted of the charges.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / CEO accused of choking man on adults-only cruise for making his wife feel ‘threatened and intimidated’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On