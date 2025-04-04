CEO accused of choking man on adults-only cruise for making his wife feel ‘threatened and intimidated’

The CEO of a California-based home mortgage lending company was detained by police after he attacked a fellow traveller on an adults-only cruise ship. First American Financial Corporation CEO Kenneth DeGiorgio choked the man after he allegedly made a crude remark towards his wife. First American Financial Corporation CEO Kenneth DeGiorgio is charged with assault for allegedly choking a fellow cruise passenger. (First American Financial Corporation, Unsplash/Peter Hansen)

What happened on the ship?

According to a criminal complaint cited by the New York Times, the incident took place on March 31 aboard the Resilient Lady, operated by Virgin Voyages. The ship was 70 nautical miles west of Fort-de-France, France, when the altercation occurred.

As per the security footage, the victim was on the dance floor of the ship when 53-year-old DeGiorgio grabbed him by the neck and choked him. The victim accused the CEO of threatening to kill him.

Allegedly, the altercation happened after DeGiorgio’s wife told the man to stop dancing barefoot. “Look, we are all grown-ups here — can you put your shoes on?”

She claims her request was met with a crude remark from the man, followed by him showing her the middle finger.

What did the FBI say?

“Violent crimes committed aboard cruise ships fall under federal jurisdiction, and we take them very seriously,” Devin J. Kowalski said in a statement, reported New York Times. Kowalski is the acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Juan field office.

“If you break the law at sea, expect to face consequences on land,” the federal agent added.

“Felt threatened”: CEO’s legal team

"Mr. DeGiorgio responded to the actions of an individual who harassed his wife, making her feel threatened and intimidated," the CEO’s legal team told the New York Post, emphasising that his actions were meant only to protect his wife.

“Although charged with a simple misdemeanor, Mr. DeGiorgio looks forward to being absolved of any wrongdoing,” the team added.

The outlet cited that, as per the complaint, DeGiorgio refused to interact with the feds without his attorney.

What are the charges against the CEO?

He is charged under the maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States with assault, reported the outlet. He was eventually released after being detained. However, he faces one year of jail time if convicted of the charges.