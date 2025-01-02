Delhi cafe owner’s wife posted about ‘toxicity, abuse’ on Instagram days before his suicide

The owner of a popular cafe in Delhi died by suicide on December 31 amid an ongoing divorce case with his wife, police said. Police are now investigating allegations that marital discord and mental harassment by his wife and her family led to his death. A Delhi based businessman died by suicide on New Year's Eve (Representative image)

Days before his death, the cafe owner’s wife had shared a cryptic Instagram post hinting at the trouble brewing in their marriage.

In her post, she said that she was free from the “toxicity and narcissistic abuse” to which she had been subjected, NDTV reported. The woman has now deleted her Instagram account.

The 40-year-old businessman was found hanging in his room in Delhi’s Model Town area on December 31, Tuesday. He had reportedly spoken to his wife on Monday night and recorded the conversation. In the audio clip, the two fought over their business of which they were co-owners.

The Delhi businessman’s family blames his wife for his suicide, saying she “instigated” him.

In her Instagram post from six days ago, his wife had written that she was healing well “after all the toxicity and narcissistic abuse” and was trying to "be better and to be indifferent" every day.

She also said that higher powers would decide what is best for her “abusers.”

What businessman’s family says

"The father of the deceased said that his son was going through marital discord and alleged that his daughter-in-law harassed him, which led to his suicide," Bhisham Singh, DCP North West Delhi, told ANI.

"We have seized the deceased man's mobile phone, and the family's claims are being verified. An inquiry is underway with both families participating in the investigation. The wife’s family has made counter-allegations, and a divorce case is also ongoing," he added.

The businessman’s sister also claimed that his wife along with her sister and parents, was mentally torturing and harassing him. She said her brother had also recorded a video in which he mentioned the details of the harassment he had faced.