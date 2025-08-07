‘This is not self-control’: Internet concerned for Machine Gun Kelly after he admits he eats only ‘couple times a week’

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed what he prefers to eat and why he skips most meals in a day. The rapper was in conversation with Instagram account HipHop-N-More, where he shared that he only eats a "couple of times a week," with kimchi, sauerkraut and bone broth comprising large parts of his diet. This sparked concern among fans and social media users who wondered why the rapper was following such an extreme diet and whether it could benefit his health at all. US rapper Machine Gun Kelly during a performance at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)(AFP)

What Machine Gun Kelly said

During the live stream, Machine Gun Kelly told Adin Ross, “I don’t really eat. I just do water a bunch. Like, I ate that burger ’cause we’re streaming, and it’s my man’s s–t, you know?” When asked what he would have for dinner, he responded: “Probably water.”

Shocked, the rest of the gang asked whether he ever feels lightheaded or low on energy because of this extreme habit. The rapper replied, "Yeah, sometimes. I’ll eat, like, a couple times a week. Like bone broth with kimchi and sauerkraut. 'Cause it has probiotics, you know? So, like, when you do those water fasts, the only thing that’s crazy is it kills all the good bacteria in you, too, so you gotta put the pro[biotics].”

How internet reacted

Reacting to Machine Gun Kelly's remarks, someone said in the comments, “Bro is describing anorexia.” A comment read, “Hey, just so you’re aware—this is 100% an eating disorder.” Another said, “This is called anorexia. Men can have it too. This is disordered eating, not self control.” “He HAS to be eating more than this amount…he’s really thin but he’s 6’5 and he’s not SKELETAL thin,” argued another.

MGK has been in the limelight for his relationship with actor Megan Fox. The duo broke up in late November 2024, weeks after they announced Megan's pregnancy. The split occurred despite the couple's engagement in 2022. The duo welcomed a daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, last year in March.