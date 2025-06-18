Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox finally share their baby girl’s name three months after birth

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have revealed the name of their baby girl nearly three months after welcoming her into the world. Machine Gun Kelly shared a video on Instagram, playing music for his newborn. The caption read, “Saga Blade Fox-Baker.” She was born in March. Megan Fox did not disappoint as she arrived at the awards night wearing a complete sheer custom Thierry Mugler dress styled by Maeve Reily.(Instagram/@meganfox)

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, announced her arrival at the time with a black-and-white video of him holding her hand. “She’s finally here!! Our little celestial seed.”

Machine Gun Kelly’s custom music for daughter

Machine Gun Kelly had previously opened up about the special preparations for their daughter’s birth. He revealed that he and a group of musician friends, including Blink-182’s Travis Barker, composed an instrumental track for the occasion, reports E! News.

According to the rapper, Fox delivered the baby to the sound of that custom music, tuned in 432 Hz, a frequency known for its calming effect. He described the experience as an “epic journey” and expressed gratitude in a short post following the birth.

What Negan Fox had said

The child’s arrival comes nearly two years after Megan Fox revealed she had experienced a miscarriage. In an interview with Good Morning America in November 2023, she shared that the loss was emotionally overwhelming, especially as a mother of three.

Megan Fox later addressed the pregnancy on social media, writing, “Nothing is ever really lost,” as she reflected on the journey that followed the miscarriage. The post was a quiet tribute to the child they had lost and a welcome to the one they were expecting.

FAQs

What is Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s daughter’s name?

Megan Fox and MGK’s daughter’s name is Saga Blade Fox-Baker.

When was she born?

She was born in March 2025.

Do Megan and MGK have other children?

Yes. MGK has a daughter, Casie. Fox has three sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey from her previous marriage to Brian Austin Green.