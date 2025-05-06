Megan Fox wants MGK to ‘step up’ as a dad amid his flirty Vegas moment with Sydney Sweeney

Megan Fox is staying hopeful about building a stable co-parenting dynamic with ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly after welcoming their first child, a daughter, on March 27. While recent headlines linked the musician to actress Sydney Sweeney during a weekend in Las Vegas, Fox remains focused on their child’s well-being and is optimistic that he will put fatherhood first. Even after his recent interactions with Sydney Sweeney, Megan Fox is hopeful for a stable co-parenting relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.(Instagram/@meganfox, REUTERS/Steve Marcus )

Also Read: Sydney Sweeney shares warm hug with Machine Gun Kelly at Las Vegas event days after Jonathan Davino split: Watch

Megan Fox holds out hope for MGK to be a better dad

A source revealed to Daily Mail that all Fix wants from Kelly is to “step up in the dad department because she was so excited becoming parents with him and then it all fell apart.” The insider continued, “She still has hope that he will make sense of it all, because she knows that deep down he is a great father, especially to his older daughter, so she expects him to make this work even if their relationship hasn't.”

This comes after the two exes were spotted together on Monday as they stepped out for grocery shopping along with their baby at Erewhon. The musician went in to get groceries while Fox stayed back in the car with her newborn.

Also Read: Benson Boone reveals North American tour to celebrate American Heart album: When does the ticket sale go live?

Sydney Sweeney and MGK’s viral flirty video

Sweeney was seen sharing an intimate moment with Kelly in Las Vegas. According to Page Six, in a clip, the newly single actress hugged and appeared close to the 35-year-old musician, who had recently welcomed his first child with ex-fiancée Fox.

The two were spotted engaging in an on-and-off conversation as they attended the opening of the brand new Palm Tree Beach Club at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas with Tao Hospitality Group. During the gathering, they frequently leaned into each other to talk and exchanged smiles.

Kelly and Sweeney have known each other since 2021, when they worked together in Downfalls High.