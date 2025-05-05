Benson Boone reveals North American tour to celebrate American Heart album: When does the ticket sale go live?

Benson Boone is gearing up to bring his highly anticipated album American Heart to life on stage with a 30-date North American tour this fall. Set to release on June 20, the album will be the focal point of the tour, as the rising artist makes stops across the continent to share his latest music and connect with fans. Fans get ready for an unforgettable experience as Benson Boone takes his sound on the road. Benson Boone's highly anticipated album American Heart will be highlighted during his upcoming 30-date North American tour this fall. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE(AFP)

Also Read: Anna Wintour explains why Met Gala this year is ‘particularly meaningful’

When will Benson Boone's tour kick off?

Boone's 30-date tour for his album American Heart will begin on August 22 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The singer will perform at arenas in Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Nashville, Atlanta, Miami, Orlando, Houston, Las Vegas, San Diego, Vancouver, Seattle, and more.

Boone, 22, is also set to lead one of his biggest performances at New York's Madison Square Garden on September 5, followed by Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on September 30, as reported by Rolling Stone.

Also Read: Sydney Sweeney shares warm hug with Machine Gun Kelly at Las Vegas event days after Jonathan Davino split: Watch

When will the ticket sales for the American Heart North American tour begin?

The general ticket sales for Boone's tour will go live on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 10 am local time. There will also be a fans presale which will begin on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 10 am local time. Meanwhile, other presales will continue to run throughout the week.

Benson Boone American Heart North American tour dates

Below are the official dates for Benson Boone's 2025 American Heart North American Tour, where he will be performing songs from his highly anticipated album across the continent.

Aug. 22 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 23 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

Aug. 25 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Aug. 26 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

Aug. 27 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 29 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 30 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Sept. 2 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 3 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 5 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 6 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 7 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center

Sept. 9 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 10 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 11 — Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival

Sept. 13 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Sept. 14 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Sept. 16 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

Sept. 18 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept. 19 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 20 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Sept. 22 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Sept. 24 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

Sept. 26 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 27 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

Sept. 30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Oct. 3 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Oct. 4 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 5 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 8 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center