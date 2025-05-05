Benson Boone reveals North American tour to celebrate American Heart album: When does the ticket sale go live?
Benson Boone will embark on a 30-date North American tour this fall to promote his upcoming album American Heart.
Benson Boone is gearing up to bring his highly anticipated album American Heart to life on stage with a 30-date North American tour this fall. Set to release on June 20, the album will be the focal point of the tour, as the rising artist makes stops across the continent to share his latest music and connect with fans. Fans get ready for an unforgettable experience as Benson Boone takes his sound on the road.
When will Benson Boone's tour kick off?
Boone's 30-date tour for his album American Heart will begin on August 22 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The singer will perform at arenas in Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Nashville, Atlanta, Miami, Orlando, Houston, Las Vegas, San Diego, Vancouver, Seattle, and more.
Boone, 22, is also set to lead one of his biggest performances at New York's Madison Square Garden on September 5, followed by Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on September 30, as reported by Rolling Stone.
When will the ticket sales for the American Heart North American tour begin?
The general ticket sales for Boone's tour will go live on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 10 am local time. There will also be a fans presale which will begin on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 10 am local time. Meanwhile, other presales will continue to run throughout the week.
Benson Boone American Heart North American tour dates
Below are the official dates for Benson Boone's 2025 American Heart North American Tour, where he will be performing songs from his highly anticipated album across the continent.
Aug. 22 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 23 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
Aug. 25 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Aug. 26 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena
Aug. 27 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 29 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 30 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Sept. 2 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Sept. 3 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 5 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 6 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
Sept. 7 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
Sept. 9 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 10 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Sept. 11 — Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival
Sept. 13 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Sept. 14 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
Sept. 16 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
Sept. 18 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sept. 19 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Sept. 20 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
Sept. 22 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Sept. 24 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
Sept. 26 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Sept. 27 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
Sept. 30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
Oct. 3 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Oct. 4 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Oct. 5 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 8 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
