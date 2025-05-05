Sydney Sweeney shares warm hug with Machine Gun Kelly at Las Vegas event days after Jonathan Davino split: Watch

Shortly after splitting from fiancé Jonathan Davino, Sydney Sweeney has gone viral for sharing a hug with Machine Gun Kelly at a Las Vegas event. A video of the duo’s moment, which they shared at the opening of Palm Tree Beach Club in Las Vegas, has gone viral on social media. Sydney Sweeney shares warm hug with Machine Gun Kelly at Las Vegas event (REUTERS/Steve Marcus, photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

The video shows Kelly and Sweeney sharing a friendly hug, but some thought the embrace was intimate and even flirty. Take a look at the clip:

Sweeney shared photos of the day on her Instagram Stories, one of them showing her posing while being sandwiched in between Kelly and Patrick Schwarzenegger. While the Europhia actress posed with her hands on her hips, Kelly flashed a peace sign and Schwarzenegger grinned.

(sydney_sweeney/Instagram)

Kelly and Sweeney have known each other for years. The two co-starred in the 2019 film Big Time Adolescence and the 2021 film Downfalls High.

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino’s split

Sweeney and Davino started dating in 2018, and the pair got engaged in 2022. Earlier this year, their nuptials were postponed to May, TMZ reported. However, a month after the postponement, a source told People that the couple’s relationship had been going through troubles for a while. Around the same time, another insider told the outlet that Davino and Sweeney had ended their engagement.

A source told People at the time, "[Sydney's] exactly where she wants to be," adding, "Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects."

“What did make her overwhelmed, though, was her relationship and her wedding. She didn’t feel right about it,” the insider added.

Less than a month after reportedly breaking up with Davino, Sweeney was also seen hanging out with her The Housemaid costar Brandon Sklenar at Stagecoach, a music festival in Indio, California. At the time, a video showed Sklenar and Sweeney standing among the crowd during Creed’s performance, both jamming out to the music.