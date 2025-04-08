Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino spotted together a week after calling off their wedding

The wedding may be off, but the lunch dates are still on! Actor Sydney Sweeney was spotted with her former fiancé Jonathan Davino, grabbing a bite in Los Angeles, leaving fans wondering: What's the status of their relationship? Also read: Glen Powell addresses romance rumours with Sydney Sweeney after attending his sister's wedding together Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino got engaged in 2022

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino's lunch date

According to People, Sydney and Jonathan stepped out for lunch together at Beverly Glen Deli in Los Angeles sometime after calling off their wedding. Several pictures of the outing have surfaced on social media.

Sydney, 27, and Jonathan, 41, were photographed at Beverly Glen Deli on April 6, where the casually dressed duo sat together for about an hour and then left together, according to a source.

Sydney and Jonathan kept a low profile as they stepped out together, both wearing sunglasses while taking Sydney's dog Tank for a stroll. Jonathan sported an all-black athleisure ensemble, while Sydney wore a casual blue hoodie and baggy jeans.

The pair’s outing comes exactly one week after multiple outlets reported they had broken up after seven years together and called off their engagement following Jonathan’s 2022 proposal. While neither party has addressed their split, Sydney attended the wedding of Glen Powell’s sister, sparking romance rumours with him.

More about the couple

Following reports that the two had been living separately, a source had told People magazine that Sydney had been focusing on work amid the end of her engagement.

"She's exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects," the source said about Sydney.

The source added, "What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it. She is in the middle of this magical career that she could only dream of a few years ago. This is what she wants to focus on right now."

The actor has been engaged to businessman Jonathan since 2022 after first being linked in 2018. The Anyone But You actor has a new season of Euphoria in the works and is about to lead a movie adaptation of The Housemaid bestseller, plus portray real-life boxer Christy Martin and screen star Kim Novak in upcoming projects.