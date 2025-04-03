Glen Powell addresses romance rumours with Sydney Sweeney after attending his sister's wedding together

Actor Glen Powell is finally addressing romance rumors with Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney after she attended his sister's wedding in Dallas. He acknowledged that Sydney did attend the wedding. Also read: Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell’s Dallas outing: A date, reunion or casual dinner? What went down The reunion between Glen and Sydney, 27, comes less than a year after their flirtatious press tour for Anyone But You.

Glen on reuniting with Sydney at sister's wedding

Sydney's presence at Glen’s sister Leslie Powell's wedding sparked a frenzy of online speculation, as fans wondered if the on-screen chemistry she shared with Glen in Anyone But You had translated to real life. The rumours gained traction following the recent end of Sydney's engagement to Jonathan Davino.

Glen weighed in on the romance buzz during his appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends on April 2. On the coincidence of the wedding falling at the same time as Sydney’s breakup, Glen laughed and said, “Timing is everything in this world, isn’t it?”

The Top Gun Maverick star added, “I mean she and Syd are obviously great friends. It was a hell of a wedding. The Powells know how to do it right, so all the people that love her were there... It was just such a fun, rowdy wedding. The Powells know how to crank it up”.

Glen, 36, served as a groomsman at the wedding. He joked that he was selected to deliver a speech because he was "probably the lowest liability in the family”, and called himself the "master of ceremonies of the wedding”.

The actor’s comments come after his mother Cyndy Powell responded to the rumours. “They’re definitely not together,” she told the Daily Mail, adding that Sydney had attended Leslie’s nuptials “with her friend”.

Is Glen Powell dating Sydney Sweeney?

The reunion between Glen and Sydney, 27, sent shockwaves among fans, coming less than a year after their flirtatious press tour for Anyone But You ignited whispers of a potential off-screen romance between the co-stars. Fans have been rooting for Glen and Sydney to get together since they starred in the 2023 rom-com. However, the pair have repeatedly clarified that they are just good friends.

Earlier this month, they were spotted together at Dallas restaurant Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex and then at Leslie's wedding, making people wonder if they are dating. The outing came days after Sydney called off her wedding to Jonathan Davino. Sydney and Jonathan cancelled their wedding earlier in March after struggling with some “major issues”, as reported by US Weekly. A second source shared with the new outlet, “Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split. Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now”.