Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell’s Dallas outing: A date, reunion or casual dinner? What went down

Sydney Sweeney was spotted out with her Anyone But You costar Glen Powell following the cancellation of her wedding to fiancé Jonathan Davino. The duo was allegedly seen together at a Dallas restaurant, with photos circulating on Instagram gossip site DeuxMoi on March 30. Despite the buzz, sources revealed to US Weekly, there’s nothing to see here. Rumours of a romance between Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are dismissed as they attend a wedding together.(Photo by Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, REUTERS/Daniel Cole,)

Sweeney and Powell are ‘just friends’

The source told the media outlet, “There is nothing going on romantically between Glen and Sydney. They are just friends. Sydney is close with the entire Powell family.” The insider revealed that the Euphoria actor was invited to Powell’s sister Leslie to her wedding which was on Saturday, March 29 in Dallas, Texas.

Powell’s sister invited Sweeney to the wedding as they have “been close friends for a long time.” The source added, “brought one of her girlfriends to the wedding as a guest and she RSVP’d months ago.”

The romance rumours between the Set It Up actor and Sweeney sparked off for the first time while they were shooting for their film Anyone But You. The rumours made rounds after several behind the scene photos of the two cosying up to each other circulated. At the time, Powell was dating Gigi Paris while Sweeney was engaged to Davino who was also the co-producer of the movie.

Sweeney and Davino call off their wedding

As previously reported, Sweeney and Davino cancelled their wedding earlier in March after struggling with some “major issues,” as reported by US Weekly. A second source shared with the new outlet, “Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split. Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now.”

The insider suggested that the problems of their relationship were rooted in Sweeney’s busy schedule. They added, “She doesn’t have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship. Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together.”