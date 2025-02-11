First Look: Euphoria season 3 is finally coming but fans wonder if it ever be the same without Angus Cloud; read

Fans of Euphoria rejoice because HBO has finally revealed a first look at Euphoria Season 3, featuring Zendaya's return as Rue. The long-awaited season arrives nearly three years after the debut of Season 2. While most of the main cast is expected to return, Barbie Ferreira, who had previously announced her departure, will not be part of the new season. HBO/Max executive Casey Bloys addressed concerns about the delays and the cast's commitments, saying, “I know the show gets a lot of attention now because, you know, it has created some genuine movie stars, and they have various projects that are working on, but we are shooting this season, so nothing has changed. It’s eight episodes.” Zendaya's return as Rue in Euphoria Season 3

Furthermore, the core cast of Euphoria includes Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Storm Reid, Alexa Demie, and Eric Dane. Tragically, Angus Cloud, who gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Fezco, passed away in July 2023 at the age of 25.

Netizens reactions:

Fans on the internet expressed their excitement about the return of the show. One user wrote, “It’s been too long.” Another commenter expressed trust in Zendaya's performance, saying, “Zendaya in her bag 👏 I trust she’ll do justice to the character.” Several online discussions also speculated about the direction of the plot, with one Reddit user suggesting a potential storyline involving “a male drug kingpin who also runs a number of strip clubs (probably as a front),” adding that Rue may become entangled in investigating this drug lord’s activities. However, this theory has yet to be confirmed by official sources. Many fans were simply in disbelief that the new season was actually happening, with one commenting, “Can we all just take a moment and acknowledge that it actually exists!? I genuinely thought this wasn’t going to happen.” The passing of Angus Cloud also weighed heavily on the Euphoria community. A fan shared, “I want to enjoy this so much but I just keep thinking of Angus not being there,” while another expressed the void left by his absence, writing, “I feel like, now that he’s gone, there’s a big dynamic of the story that’s lost. I think he made the relationships between characters more complex and interesting while having so much depth himself. RIP Angus 💔💔.”