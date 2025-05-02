Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar spark dating rumours after netizens spot them at Stagecoach festival

Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney was recently spotted enjoying some off-screen time with Housemaid co-star Brandon Sklenar during the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California. The 27-year-old Euphoria star, and the 34-year-old It Ends With Us actor, were seen in the crowd during American rock band Creed's and singer Lana Del Ray's sets respectively, over the weekend, swaying along to the music. Videos and photos capturing the moments went viral quickly. Brandon Sklenar with Sydney Sweeney

The sighting comes just weeks after news broke that Sweeney had ended her engagement to Jonathan Davino in March, according to reports and the couple had officially called off their wedding. Another insider close to the situation noted that their relationship had been “rocky for a long time.”

In the wake of the breakup, Sweeney has turned her attention fully toward her professional commitments. “She’s exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd,” a source was quoted as saying by People magazine. “She’s all about working right now and very excited about all her projects,” the source added.

Despite the split, the Sydney and Davino have not completely cut ties. “This wasn’t just a relationship. This was two people living together and planning a future. They still have things to figure out,” another source shared.

Meanwhile, Brendon, who rose to prominence with his role in 1923, the prequel to Yellowstone, was last publicly linked to nutritionist Courtney Salviolo. The couple reportedly met on Hinge during the COVID-19 pandemic and were seen attending several red carpet events together, including the It Ends With Us premiere last summer and another event earlier this year to mark the new season of 1923.

In a recent conversation, Brendon spoke briefly about his personal life. “I like to sit with my dog and my girl and play the guitar,” he said when asked how he spends his downtime.