It Ends With Us star Brandon Sklenar says he had ‘no idea’ he was wearing same pin as Justin Baldoni

It Ends With Us actor Brandon Sklenar is setting the record straight on speculations about wearing the same pin as his It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, who is currently embroiled in a legal battle. Brandon recently wore the same floral brooch at an Oscar party last week. (Also read: Blake Lively fights to block leaking of private texts with other celebrity pals in legal battle: Report) Brandon Sklenar and Justin Baldoni starred in It Ends With Us.

What Brandon said

Speaking to People magazine, Brandon said, “Honestly, no. I wish I could say there was. That was a total happenstance. I woke up in the morning and saw an article and I was like, 'Oh, damn.' I literally had no idea. I had an idea I wanted to wear like a floral brooch of some kind and that was the color that I liked the best. And, lo and behold, someone also wore that prior to me wearing it.”

Brandon had posted a series of pictures from his look at the Oscars party on his Instagram account, and captioned it, “Vanity Fair X long live the (brooch).” Several users on Instagram took to the comments section and wondered if Brandon was showing solidarity with Justin.

It Ends With Us controversy

For the unversed, It Ends With Us star Blake Lively filed a sexual harassment case against her co-star Justin Baldoni last year in December. She accused him of multiple offenses, including changing intimate scenes without her consent, unwanted kissing, and probing into her personal life. She also claimed Baldoni launched a smear campaign to destroy her reputation.

Brandon recently premiered his upcoming film Drop at the SXSW film festival. Directed by Christopher Landon, the film stars him alongside Meghann Fahy. Blake was also present at SXSW for the world premiere of her film Another Simple Favor, which stars Anna Kendrick.