Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino part ways: Why did the couple call off their wedding?

BySumanti Sen
Apr 01, 2025 07:43 AM IST

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino have reportedly split after calling off their wedding earlier this month.

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino have reportedly split after calling off their wedding earlier this month. “She’s exactly where she wants to be,” a source told People on Monday, March 31, confirming that the couple has parted ways. “Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She’s all about working right now and very excited about all her projects.”

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino part ways (Sydney Sweeney/Instagram)
Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino part ways (Sydney Sweeney/Instagram)

“What did make her overwhelmed, though, was her relationship and her wedding. She didn’t feel right about it,” the insider added.

‘She’s not ready to settle down’

Sweeney was recently spotted with Glen Powell at his sister’s wedding. The source said the actress is “in the middle of a magical career” and wants to focus on that right now. “She’s not ready to settle down,” the insider claimed. “They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn’t split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now.”

Recent reports claimed Sweeney and Davino called off their wedding due to “major issues” in their relationship. “Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split,” a source told Us Weekly last week. “Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now.”

The source added that the couple’s nuptials were set to take place in the spring, but Sweeney was “extremely busy” and “couldn’t handle the stress.” “Things are also always tense between them when she is promoting a movie because she has to give her full attention to the project, and people always speculate about their relationship and Sydney being close to her co-stars,” the source said.

Sweeney and Davino were first linked in the fall of 2018, and got engaged in 2022. They were last photographed together on January 20. The two rarely stepped out together and had kept their relationship very private.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino part ways: Why did the couple call off their wedding?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On