Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino part ways: Why did the couple call off their wedding?

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino have reportedly split after calling off their wedding earlier this month. “She’s exactly where she wants to be,” a source told People on Monday, March 31, confirming that the couple has parted ways. “Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She’s all about working right now and very excited about all her projects.” Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino part ways (Sydney Sweeney/Instagram)

“What did make her overwhelmed, though, was her relationship and her wedding. She didn’t feel right about it,” the insider added.

‘She’s not ready to settle down’

Sweeney was recently spotted with Glen Powell at his sister’s wedding. The source said the actress is “in the middle of a magical career” and wants to focus on that right now. “She’s not ready to settle down,” the insider claimed. “They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn’t split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now.”

Recent reports claimed Sweeney and Davino called off their wedding due to “major issues” in their relationship. “Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split,” a source told Us Weekly last week. “Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now.”

The source added that the couple’s nuptials were set to take place in the spring, but Sweeney was “extremely busy” and “couldn’t handle the stress.” “Things are also always tense between them when she is promoting a movie because she has to give her full attention to the project, and people always speculate about their relationship and Sydney being close to her co-stars,” the source said.

Sweeney and Davino were first linked in the fall of 2018, and got engaged in 2022. They were last photographed together on January 20. The two rarely stepped out together and had kept their relationship very private.