Sydney Sweeney reignites romance rumours as she is spotted with Glen Powell days after calling off wedding to fiancé

Actor Sydney Sweeney has sparked speculation about a potential romance with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell. The rumors gained momentum after she was spotted in Dallas alongside Glen. Also read: Sydney Sweeney drops new pics in vintage mini dress, skips wearing engagement ring. See pics Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell in a still from Anyone But You.

The outing comes on the heels of reports suggesting that Sydney has reportedly parted ways with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino.

Sydney Sweeney's outing with Glen Powell

On Sunday, several images of Sydney and Glen were shared on the Instagram page of Deuxmoi. They were in Dallas. It is believed that she is Dallas to attend Glen’s sister marriage. According to an insider, Sydney and Glen were spotted enjoying a low-key evening together, as they attended a rehearsal dinner at a local Mexican restaurant.

The relaxed outing between Sydney and Glen has ignited whispers of a potential romance between the two. “People are saying good friends but idk if I'd bring a friend to my SISTER'S wedding,” one fan wrote, with another writing, “Thank God, i have been waitin for this”.

“Oh i manifested this,” one commented, with another sharing, “she literally just called off her engagement lmao”.

“The sexual tension between them is definitely so hot,” one fan commented.

Last year, Sydney and Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell fueled romance rumours while promoting their film. Sydney was directly behind the Anyone But You marketing strategy, which included mushy photos of her and Glen from the red carpets, and them flirting in interviews. And when Glen and his long-term girlfriend broke up, the rumours heated up.

Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino split

Sydney has reportedly called off her wedding to longtime fiancé Jonathan Davino as their relationship faces significant challenges. The 27-year-old actor and the 41-year-old businessman have been together since 2018 and got engaged in 2022. Several rumours about their struggles gained traction when Sydney deleted a photo of them kissing from her New Year’s Instagram post. Us Weekly reported that the couple has now officially “called off the wedding” but has not completely broken up.

Sydney’s demanding career is reportedly a major factor in the couple’s tension. The actor has an extensive lineup of projects, including the return of Euphoria, the remake of Barbarella, and a biopic on boxer Christy Martin. She also wrapped filming The Housemaid and is set to portray Kim Novak in Scandalous!