Glen Powell hugs his look-alike on Golden Globes 2025 red carpet, internet melts as actor introduces him to mom. Watch

Two sets of Glen Powell and Timothee Chalamet were at the Golden Globe red carpet on Sunday evening. The winners of the look-alike contests for the actors were invited to walk the prestigious award show's red carpet in Los Angeles this year. This gave birth to one of the most heartwarming moments on the red carpet, when the two Glen Powells came face to face. (Also read: Golden Globes 2025 live updates: Nikki Glaser kicks off ‘Ozempic's biggest night’; will Payal Kapadia script history?) Glen Powell and Timothee Chalamet's look-alikes walked the 2025 Golden Globe red carpet.

Glen Powell meets his look-alike at the Globes

The two look-alikes walked the red carpet and posed for the shutterbugs, holding placards that read: 'I won a look-alike contest, and now I am at the Golden Globes'. But this wasn't all. As Glen Powell walked past the duo, he noticed his look-alike and ran towards him enthusiastically. Not only did the actor hug him tightly and click a selfie with him, but he also introduced him to his mother.

A clip shared by E News from the red carpet shows Glen Powell walking up to his look-alike and hugging him. They click a selfie together, and he invites his mother to meet him. She is also visibly excited to meet her son's doppelganger. Glen Powell brought his parents to the Golden Globes this year, and the actor won quite a few accolades for that. Then, his gesture with the look-alike won him more fans online. "This is so adorable," one wrote. Another added, "My man's winning the red carpet this year."

About Golden Globes 2025

The 82nd Golden Globes kicked off Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST (6.30 am IST), aiming to recapture the playful, comedic vibe of past ceremonies hosted by icons like Ricky Gervais or the duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Although last year’s event, hosted by Jo Koy, faced heavy criticism, it succeeded in a key area: ratings. According to Nielsen, the broadcast drew around 10 million viewers, prompting CBS to extend its partnership with the awards for another five years. This year, comedian Nikki Glaser is hosting the event. In India, fans can watch the show on Lionsgate Play, where it is streaming live since Monday morning, 6.30am.