Sydney Sweeney drops new pics in vintage mini dress, skips wearing engagement ring. See pics

Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney is making a stylish statement in her exquisite vintage Dior mini dress. Her fashion choice is particularly noteworthy as it comes amidst rumours of a split with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino. Notably, she was not wearing her engagement ring adding to the speculation about the status of her relationship. Also read: Sydney Sweeney calls off wedding to Jonathan Davino ‘but are not fully split’. Did THIS rumour play a role? The images come days after the star seemingly deleted a photo of herself kissing her fiancé, Jonathan Davino.(Instagram)

Sydney Sweeney without engagement ring

On Friday, the Euphoria star shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram showcasing herself soaking up the sun on the beach. The Euphoria star stole the spotlight in a vibrant, retro-inspired pink-and-white Christian Dior dress.

The dress was a rare and vintage Dior find - a John Galliano-designed pin-up style logo mini dress which comes with off-the-shoulder neckline. Emblazoned with the fashion house's iconic logo across the front, this highly sought-after piece comes with a hefty price tag. The dress previously sold for $8,900, per a sold listing from 1stDibs, reports People.

In the photos, Sydney exudes effortless charm with her wavy locks cascading down as she stands with her feet sunk into the sand. One image also features the actor accessorising with a matching bucket hat. Additionally, a brief glimpse on her Instagram Stories revealed Sydney savouring a refreshing drink, playfully glancing back at the camera as she rocks the vintage dress.

In the images, Sydney is seen not wearing her engagement ring. It comes days after the star seemingly deleted a photo of herself kissing her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, on New Year’s Eve from Instagram. It is believed that Sydney is staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel by herself.

Sydney Sweeney calls off wedding

Sydney has reportedly called off her wedding to longtime fiancé Jonathan Davino as their relationship faces significant challenges. The 27-year-old actor and the 41-year-old businessman have been together since 2018 and got engaged in 2022.

Several rumours about their struggles gained traction when Sydney deleted a photo of them kissing from her New Year’s Instagram post. Us Weekly reported that the couple has now officially “called off the wedding” but has not completely broken up.

Sydney’s demanding career is reportedly a major factor in the couple’s tension. The actor has an extensive lineup of projects, including the return of Euphoria, the remake of Barbarella, and a biopic on boxer Christy Martin. She also wrapped filming The Housemaid and is set to portray Kim Novak in Scandalous!. Last year, Sydney and Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell fueled romance rumours while promoting their film.