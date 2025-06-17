Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
'Not on my bingo card': MrBeast shocks fans with cameo in Mariah Carey's ‘Type Dangerous’ music video

Edited by Sumanti Sen
Jun 17, 2025 01:30 PM IST

Directed by Joseph Kahn, the entire video is split into seven different parts, and Mr Beast enters at the end of Act 7.

Mariah Carey knows how to keep her fans on a roll and her latest music video is just a small example of a larger career trajectory. Turns out her latest music video, Type Dangerous, features a special appearance from none other than the popular YouTuber Mr. Beast himself. The video was released online on June 14, a week after the single was dropped.

MrBeast shocks fans with cameo in Mariah Carey's ‘Type Dangerous’ music video (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
What we know about the video

Directed by Joseph Kahn, the entire MV is split into seven different parts. Ms Danger enters the frame in a sparkly evening gown and proceeds to trail along Mr. Player, Mr. Danger, Mr. Traitor, Mr. Racer, Mr. Dealer, and finally Mr Beast who enters the video at the end of Act 7.

Mr Beast enters the scene on a building rooftop strapped inside what appears to be a vest. Carey, in a flowing black gown, sings along to the song while Mr Beast proceeds to erupt into wads of cash flowing all around.

Carey’s last album- 2018’s Caution- was a top 5 hit on Billboard 200. Her 16th and latest album, MC16, may soon be on the horizon according to the latest speculation. Her 20-year-old album The Emancipation of Mimi is celebrating its anniversary with the release of a deluxe, multi-disc edition which will also include remixes, bonus tracks, radio mixes, and a cappella cuts.

Here's to looking forward to the next time Carey leaves her audience’s jaws on the floor.

– By Stuti Gupta

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Music / 'Not on my bingo card': MrBeast shocks fans with cameo in Mariah Carey's ‘Type Dangerous’ music video
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
