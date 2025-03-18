Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak fuel dating rumours as the two sat next to each other at iHeart Awards

Musicians Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak added more fuel to their dating rumours after sitting together at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday night. The speculation, which first began in December, only intensified after Anderson was spotted by Mariah's side, even helping her onto the stage when she received the prestigious Icon award. Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak first ignited dating speculation in December last year

The 55-year-old music legend dazzled during her moment in the spotlight, and as musician LL Cool J introduced her, Anderson stood up to offer his support. Beaming with pride, he smiled warmly at Mariah as she graciously accepted her award. Once on stage, Mariah playfully quipped, “Is the lighting okay? ’Cause I don’t like bad lighting. Is it okay?”

Speculation about their relationship first arose in December when Maria was seen with Anderson on what appeared to be a dinner date in Aspen, Colorado, just days before Christmas. Following the conclusion of her Christmas Time tour, she made her way to Aspen, where the two were spotted walking hand in hand at a fast food joint, with Anderson holding her close. However, at the time, according to a report in Page Six, their relationship was not romantic and that they were actually collaborating on new music at Carey’s Aspen studio.

As of now, both artists are currently single. Anderson filed for divorce from his wife, Jae Lin, in January 2024. The former couple, who wed in 2010, share two children: 14-year-old Soul Rasheed and seven-year-old Shine Tariq. Anderson was also recently seen on a passionate getaway in Mexico with Dutch musician Sterre Marith Tapilatu, though that romance seemed to fizzle out quickly.

Meanwhile, Mariah, ended her relationship with dancer Bryan Tanaka after more than seven years together in 2022. If she and Anderson are indeed romantically involved, this would mark her first serious relationship since their split.