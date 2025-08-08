Sydney Sweeney spotted on Devil Wears Prada 2 sets — but fans are dead set against it

Either the Devil Wears Prada sequel is going to be perfect or it's going to be so far gone that it may eat into the OG's picture perfect legacy. Fans aren't feeling too hot about Sydney Sweeney reportedly being in Devil Wears Prada 2(Photos: X)

No one's really complaining about having near-constant access to what is going on at the DWP2 sets but you can't help but wish that the overload of visuals and information flooding the internet, just...maybe...zipped up for a bit. Take the latest snippet for instance. Sydney Sweeney was seen exiting a production trailer shortly after Emily Blunt, the latter definitively being in the midst of filming the sequel. Add to this the fact that Sydney made it a point to hide her face with her umbrella and keep a low profile as she exited has everyone convinced (and probably rightly so) that she's definitely in the film.

Now we don't know if this will be a full-fledged role or even a cameo (could she be playing herself?), but fans aren't feeling too hot about it. As a matter of fact, the patent reactions appear to be various dramatic versions of 'NO'. Comments like "no no please this is most definitely not ur movie girl", "Immediately no.", "Y’all really ruining this film. 😞", "NOOOOOOOO NOT HER💔", "Please edit her out!!", "Not too late to recast" and "Why’s Sydney Sweeney got to ruin everything omg🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️" capture the vibe.

Her soap stint followed by the endless debate over the very controversial American Eagle ad, there are multiple reasons why Sydney seems to be losing out on the tall regards she had gained from her Euphoria audience. But sometimes you can't help but wonder if the endless hate being directed at her is because she's a woman succeeding on all counts.

Coming back to the film already flooding our Instagram feeds, Devil Wears Prada 2 is eyeing a May Day release next year with Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci returning to reprise their roles. Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, BJ Novak and Pauline Chalamet have been roped in for undisclosed supporting stints with Kenneth Branagh and Patrick Bremmall having been brought on board to play love interests to Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs respectively.