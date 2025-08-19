Super Bowl in Britain? 'We love it', says UK ambassador. But NFL fans are not sure

Super Bowl is almost an American tradition, but the annual NFL league championship game could be moving overseas. At least, if Great Britain's ambassador to the United States has his way, Super Bowl would move to Britain. Super Bowl is watched by over 100 million fans on television.(X/@fangsbites)

NFL is a solely American sport, going by where the teams are based, but there has been a growing effort from the league to invest internationally. NFL first began playing in Great Britain in 2007 and has expanded elsewhere over the years, adding games in Germany, Mexico, and Brazil.

Super Bowl is watched by over 100 million fans on television. Here's what the envoy to the US said about moving the Super Bowl.

What British ambassador said about Super Bowl

The British ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, said "I've made a big pitch for the first Super Bowl outside the US to take place in Britain".

He was speaking to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs on Thursday, according to The Times. Mandelson continued “I want that Super Bowl in Britain. I don't care when it takes place, but I want it announced while I'm ambassador. We love it, we love it.”

Also Read | What is the 'Tush Push Play'? All on the 'nearly banned' NFL tactic Eagles used to beat Bengals

Notably, Mandelson's remarks could include a financial component. Super Bowl host cities have net profits ranging from $150 million to $1 billion, based on the source. This year, the NFL games slated to take place internationally, include Sao Paulo, Brazil; Madrid, Spain; Dublin, Ireland; Berlin, Germany; and three in London.

Fans unhappy at prospect of moving

Several fans expressed grave displeasure at the idea of the Super Bowl moving overseas. Leading the charge was Barstool Sports' Big Cat, who said “…Like this whole global expansion of football, do not care. I watch football, with my friends, in America.”

Another person added “Time zone / scheduling issues alone make a London Super Bowl a terrible idea.”

“Super Bowl in London? Then how about we have a congressional session in one of their parliament buildings. They’re obviously not using them,” yet another person chipped in.

One more person said “A Super Bowl in London?? Miss me with that. The biggest American sporting event belongs right here in the U.S.—not overseas. Fans save up their whole lives to go, and now we’re supposed to fly across the pond?.”

Meanwhile, Super Bowl LX is scheduled for Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Feb. 8, 2026, followed by Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in 2027 and Super Bowl LXII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in 2028.

(With Reuters inputs)