What is the 'Tush Push Play'? All on the 'nearly banned' NFL tactic Eagles used to beat Bengals

The Philadelphia Eagles won 34-27 in Thursday’s (August 7) game against the Cincinnati Bengals using a technique all too familiar to the team. The “tush push” was used by the Eagles soon into play, starting and has a controversial history attached to it. Tanner McKee, backup QB in the regular season, pushed in for the score on a fourth-and-goal from the Bengals' 1-yard line late in the first quarter. The Philadelphia Eagles defense huddles during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals(Getty Images via AFP)

What is the tush push play?

As per Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports, “The 'Tush Push' has been the signature play of the Eagles' run over the last three seasons, which has resulted in a Super Bowl victory, two Super Bowl appearances, and 39 regular-season wins.”

Further explaining the play strategy, he writes, “In the 'Tush Push,' the quarterback is pushed forward through the defensive line by players behind him. The running back and the tight end are lined up behind the quarterback and push the quarterback through the defensive line. The play is used in short-yardage and goal-line situations and has a very high success rate.”

Attempts to ban

Given the rough nature and lack of player ability involved in the move, several league owners, in particular the Green Bay Packers, have actively tried to get the move banned. According to AP News, a proposal to ban the move failed by two votes in a recent May poll. The meeting was held in Minnesota and garnered a 22-10 vote in favor of banning the move. League laws, however, require a three-fourths majority to change game rules.

The Packers had originally brought forward the proposal in the offseason and were subsequently supported by health and safety committees for both the players and the owners and the league’s competition committee. Such a ban had existed two decades ago but was lifted due to inefficiency in consistent implementation.

Despite all attempts, the tush push play remains legal in the NFL as of now.

Posted by Stuti Gupta