Tom Brady feels NIL is creating ‘messed up’ values for NFL rookies

Tom Brady has expressed concern that the lucrative Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals now available to college athletes may be having an unintended effect on their focus, mindset, and readiness for the NFL. Tom Brady raised alarms regarding NIL deals, suggesting they may confuse young athletes and divert their focus from essential life values, which he believes are critical for their future success. (Photo by Billie Weiss / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, now in his first year as a FOX NFL analyst, during an appearance on The Joel Klatt Show, shared, “Their frontal lobes aren't even fully developed yet, and now we're tempting them with real-life, adult situations and their parents, and now they have agents.”

Since NIL rights came into effect in July 2021, college athletes have been able to profit from endorsements, sponsorships, and other commercial opportunities. For some, the earnings can surpass what they would make on a standard NFL rookie contract.

Tom Brady's view on the NFL's NIL deal

Plus, last month, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning pay-for-play NIL deals.

“I'm sure it's a very confusing time, and I'm sure a lot of parents are confused. I'm sure a lot of kids are confused, but because we're just talking about money, money, money, money, like, that's the only value in college. Is that what we're saying? That, to me, the priorities are a bit messed up,” Brady said.

“We're valuing the wrong things. I'm not saying it's not important. It's one of 10 things that are important, and certainly to me, it's not the most important.”

“So when kids do go through that the right way, they're actually learning the right values. When you have the right values in life, that's going to sustain you as you move on through the rest of your life,” he continued.

During the talk show, the seven-time Super Bowl champion credited his time at the University of Michigan, where he played from 1995 to 1999, before NIL rights existed. “My college experience was very challenging. It was very competitive. Those traits transformed my life as a professional,” he said.