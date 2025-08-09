Tom Brady's new Gillette bronze statue dubbed ‘weird’, Patriots fans ask, 'where is the trophy?'

Tom Brady's new bronze statue was unveiled at the Gillette Stadium on Friday, just before the New England Patriots' preseason game vs the Washington Commanders. However, fans were disappointed. While some pointed out that the sculpture did not signify the NFL GOAT's contribution to the franchise, six Super Bowl wins over two decades, others said it just looked ‘weird’. Tom Brady speaks during a statue unveiling before a game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The 12-foot bronze monument is crafted by a local sculptor. Team owner Robert Kraft first revealed the plan last June during Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where the team also retired his iconic No 12 jersey. At the time, Kraft promised a “larger-than-life” tribute to cement Brady’s legacy in Foxborough.

Brady attended the unveiling, which featured remarks from Kraft and an address from Brady himself. Fans were allowed into the Gillette Stadium plaza four hours before kickoff to take part in the celebration, with a large turnout expected.

“But in the end, the statue isn't just for Pats fans. It'll also give all the Jets fans something to throw their beers at as they leave the stadium every year. Probably in the 2nd quarter. Maybe the 3rd,” Brady said.

Even more than five years after his final game with New England in 2019, Brady’s presence remains unmistakable, his No 12 jersey still a staple in the stands. Drafted 199th overall in 2000, Brady went from little-known prospect to the centerpiece of the Patriots dynasty, leading the franchise to six Super Bowl victories and 17 AFC East titles in 18 seasons as a starter. He capped his legendary career by winning another Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.