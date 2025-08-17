'Remember the name': Eagles rookie Andrew Mukuba stuns with 75-year pick-six in NFL debut

Philadelphia Eagles rookie safety Andrew Mukuba made an instant impact in his NFL preseason debut on Saturday. The 22-year-old intercepted Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel early in the second quarter and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown, giving the Eagles a 7–6 lead. He later recovered a fumble, continuing a dominant showing that left fans excited about the future of Philadelphia’s secondary. Philadelphia Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba (24) recovers a fumble against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.(Bill Streicher-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect)

Reactions

Andrew Mukuba's standout performance generated buzz among fans and analysts, with many calling him a potential long-term solution at safety.

One person reacted on X, “Andrew Mukuba is having a monster game with pick six and fumble recovery.”

Another wrote, “Andrew Mukuba has a pick 6 and a fumble recovery, BOTH at the expense of Dillon Gabriel. Nice days work.”

A third person added, “If Andrew mukuba turns out to be a day one star like coop and Q the eagles defense WILL be the best again.”

Another NFL fan commented, “Andrew Mukuba was a steal for Philadelphia Eagles.”

One added, “Andrew Mukuba is a ball hawk. Exactly what the Eagles secondary needed after losing CJ.”

Another wrote, “Andrew Mukuba Eagles is definitely on the squad he has a nose for the football.”

Who is Andrew Mukuba?

Andrew Mukuba is a rookie safety selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round (64th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Born on September 25, 2002, in Austin, Texas, Mukuba played college football at the University of Texas. He tallied five interceptions during the 2024 season.

"I'm hoping to prove that to myself really, but also prove to everybody that I'm the best safety in this draft for sure," Mukuba told reporters before the draft. "I know guys come up here and say that, but I actually believe it and mean it."