Mon, Aug 11, 2025
Landon Dickerson injury: What happened to the Philadelphia Eagles guard?

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Aug 11, 2025 05:54 am IST

Eagles guard Landon Dickerson suffered a leg injury at practice Sunday, was helped off by staff, and carted away after being unable to put weight on it.

Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson was carted off the field after a leg injury at the Eagles' practice on Sunday. The injury seemed serious as Dickerson could not put any weight on the leg.

Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson speaks during a news conference at the team’s NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(AP)
Videos shared from the Eagles' Sunday practice showed that Dickerson was being walked off the field by staff members. He reached the sidelines with the help of the staff, sat in front of the cart and was able to bend his knee, as per reports on social media.

Here's the video:

This story is being updated.

