Travis Hunter injury update: Jaguars star unlikely vs Saints; positive update from practice camp

Travis Hunter will likely miss the Jacksonville Jaguars' next preseason game, against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The injured two-way star did not participate in the light practice on Friday after he sustained an upper-body injury. However, coach Liam Coen came up with a positive update, saying his non-participation was just a ‘precaution’. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs after a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

When asked about Hunter’s availability for the Week 2 preseason game, Coen admitted, “We don’t know yet.”

Travis Hunter injury update

Hunter spent the hour on the field in the latest practice session with a play sheet in hand, shadowing the action closely.

“That’s what they’re supposed to do when they’re hurt,” Coen explained. “We want them to make sure that they’re locked in, getting all the calls, understanding the call, and being able to watch and execute it as well in their minds.”

The Heisman Trophy winner logged 18 snaps on both offense and defense in Jacksonville’s preseason opener against Pittsburgh. He also went both ways during Thursday’s scrimmage before crashing hard while defending a deep ball, raising concerns about his short-term availability.

Hunter is among 10 Jaguars sidelined by injuries, including starting offensive linemen Chuma Edoga and Anton Harrison, defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Maason Smith, safety Caleb Ransaw, linebacker Jalen McLeod, and cornerbacks Tyson Campbell and Montaric Brown. Their status for the Saints game also remains uncertain.

Coen said the coaching staff is still reviewing the latest medical updates before making roster calls.

“There’s a chance,” he noted. “We got to go get this injury report and make sure because I don’t really want to do too many, ’You’re playing, you’re not playing,’ that kind of deal.”

Protecting starters remains Coen’s primary concern, especially if quarterback Trevor Lawrence takes snaps. “If we are putting (QB Trevor Lawrence out there), we got to make sure we’re protected and we have the right guys in front. Same with the runners, things like that. Just making sure that we’re not putting people in vulnerable spots because we are injured.”