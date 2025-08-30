Micah Parsons eyes Packers history; hints at retired jersey number that Jayden Reed once wanted

Micah Parsons is eyeing a retired Packers jersey or a number that has never been used before. A day after the Dallas Cowboys traded the All-Pro to Green Bay in a blockbuster move, the 26-year-old posted about his next big move. “Should I go 0 or 1!” he posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. Parsons did not elaborate. Micah Parsons is contemplating between two jersey numbers at Packers(AP)

Parsons wore No. 11 in both Penn State and Dallas. Unfortunately, the number belongs to Jaydeen Reed in Green Bay. So, Parsons asked his followers whether he should go for No. 0 or No. 1.

Whichever number the newly-signed star picks, he will create history. Now, No. 0 jersey has never been worn in Green Bay before, and No. 1 is unofficially retired since 1926. Curly Lambeau was the last Packers player to wear it.

Jaydeen Reed wanted to wear the No. 1 jersey in 2023, but had to settle for No. 11.

Micah Parsons-Kenny Clark deal

"We have completed a trade to receive a 2026 first-round (draft) pick, a 2027 first-round pick, and Pro Bowler (defensive tackle) Kenny Clark from the Packers in exchange for Micah Parsons," the Cowboys said in a brief statement that belied the drama surrounding Parsons' falling out with the team.

ESPN reported that Parsons had agreed to a four-year, $188 million contract with Green Bay that includes $120 million fully guaranteed at signing and $136 million in total guarantees.

"I never wanted this chapter to end, but not everything was in my control," Parsons said. "My heart has always been here, and it still is.

“Through it all, I never made any demands. I never asked for anything more than fairness. I only asked that the person I trust to negotiate my contract be part of the process.”

The Cowboys selected Parsons in the first round of the 2021 draft and as recently as December, Parsons voiced his desire to stay with the club.