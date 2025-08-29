Kenny Clark's wife reacts to NFL star's Green Bay Packers exit: ‘Daddy you...’

In a major breakthrough, All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons has been traded by the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers. In return, the side bagged the compensation package involving three-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark as well as two first-round picks (2026 and 2027), NFL.com reported. Kenny Clark has been traded to the Dallas Cowboys by the Green Bay Packers.(Instagram/@kclarkjr_)

Clark, 29, who has been donning the green and yellow uniform since marking his NFL debut in 2016, is finally bidding adieu to the side and moving to the Dallas Cowboys.

Kenny Clark's family gears up for his new journey

Clark's wife, Kaleeyah Hopkins, recently took to her Instagram Stories to express her thoughts on the NFL player's new journey with the Dallas Cowboys.

One of her Instagram Stories featured a photograph of the couple's second daughter, Kennedi. "Daddy you we goin to dallas??!!!" she wrote, while tagging Kenny Clark.

Kenny Clark's wife expressed her thoughts on the NFL player's new journey with the Dallas Cowboys. (Instagram/@moochiethedon222)

A farewell note was also shared on the official Instagram handle for the Green Bay Packers.

"We want to thank Kenny for the incredible impact he made in the locker room, on the field, and in the community during his nine seasons in Green Bay," said Brian Gutekunst, general manager of the Green Bay Packers.

Gutekunst stated that Kenny made his name among the top defensive tackles in the league as well as the history of the team with his "production, durability and leadership" soon after he joined the franchise in 2016.

Kenny was respected by everyone in the organization and epitomized what it meant to be a Green Bay Packer, Gutekunst stated.

Who is Kenny Clark?

Clark, a veteran defensive tackle, had in July last year, signed a three-year contract extension with the Packers that provided him $64 million. A product of UCLA, he played a total of nine seasons with the team. The Packers bagged him during the 2016 NFL Draft as a first-round pick. He has been selected for the Pro Bowl thrice till now.

During his 140 games with the Packers, Clark posted 35 sacks, 126 starts and 417 tackles, USA Today reported. In the last season, he appeared in 17 games and recorded 37 tackles, one sack, and three pass defenses.

FAQs:

Has Kenny Clark left the Green Bay Packers?

Yes, he has been traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

For how long was Kenny Clark a part of the Green Bay Packers?

He was the first-round pick during the 2016 NFL draft.

Which player is joining the Green Bay Packers?

The team has roped in Micah Parsons.