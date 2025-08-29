Kenny Clark vs Micah Parsons: Who won the Cowboys-Packers trade deal? Depth charts explained

Micah Parsons is being traded to the Green Bay Packers, putting an end to the All-Pro's contract dispute with the Dallas Cowboys, AP reported, citing sources. In return, the Cowboys get DT Kenny Clark and two first-round picks. Kenny Clark and Micah Parsons are involved in a massive Cowboys-Packers trade(X and AP)

Kenny Clark vs Micah Parsons

Kenny Clark (Packers DT): At 29, Clark is a three-time Pro Bowler with 34.5 sacks and 252 tackles since 2016. His 2024 stats (5 sacks, 49 tackles) showcase his dominance, but his $17.5 million cap hit in 2025 (with an out option post-2025) makes him a costly asset.

Micah Parsons (Cowboys EDGE): At 26, Parsons is a four-time Pro Bowler with 52.5 sacks and 256 tackles in four seasons, including a 14-sack 2024. His $24 million 2025 salary (with two franchise tag years possible) and projected $172 million extension reflect his elite status.

Depth chart impact

Cowboys Post-Trade:

Defensive Line: Clark slots in as a starter alongside Osa Odighizuwa, replacing Mazi Smith (2023 first-round pick, underperforming at 3 sacks). Depth includes rookie Marshawn Kneeland and Donovan Ezeiruaku, but Clark’s experience bolsters run defense (Dallas ranked 20th in 2024 rush yards allowed).

Edge Rush: Losing Parsons leaves a void, with DeMarcus Lawrence (aging, 6 sacks in 2024) and Kneeland as starters. This weakens a pass rush that led the NFL with 53 sacks in 2024, dropping depth to a potential liability.

Packers Post-Trade:

Edge Rush: Parsons pairs with Rashan Gary (7 sacks in 2024), creating a top-tier duo. Lukas Van Ness (3 sacks) moves to a rotational role, enhancing a pass rush that struggled (35.3% pressure rate, 13th in 2024) and boosting Super Bowl odds.

Defensive Line: Losing Clark leaves Devonte Wyatt (4 sacks) as the starter, with TJ Slaton and Colby Wooden as depth.

Who won the trade?

Cowboys’ Perspective: Clark addresses a pressing need, but losing Parsons, a generational talent, cripples their pass rush, especially with Lawrence’s decline.

Packers’ Perspective: Parsons transforms their defense into a playoff juggernaut, outweighing Clark’s run-stuffing loss. The draft cost stings, but his 2024 impact (14 sacks) and youth give Green Bay a clear edge.