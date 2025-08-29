Micah Parsons to Garrett Wilson: List of highest paid non-QBs in NFL history

Micah Parsons has secured a historic move from Dallas Cowboys to Green Bay Packers, with the deal ensuring he'll get around $47 million a year – making Parsons the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL. Parsons will reportedly get $188 million over 4 years. ESPN's Adam Schefter added that Parsons is guaranteed $120 million at the time of signing. Micah Parsons will reportedly get $188 million over 4 years from Green Bay Packers.(AP)

With this record-breaking deal in place, here's a look at the top 10 highest-paid non-QBs in the NFL.

Highest paid non-QBs in the NFL

Till the Parsons deal, Pittsburgh Steelers, T.J. Watt held the record for being the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL. He has a package of $41 million per year.

The others include Ja'Marr Chase of Cincinnati Bengals with a payout of $40.25 million per year and coming in a close fourth is Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett with $40 million per year.

The list also includes Danielle Hunter of Houston Texans who gets $36.5 million per year and Las Vegas Raiders member Maxx Crosby who nets a cool $35.5 million per year. Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings also gets $35 million per year and Dallas Cowboys' player CeeDee Lamb has a deal to get paid $34 million per year. Lamb is tied in this with San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa.

DK Metcalf of Pittsburgh Steelers gets $33 million per year and New York Jets player Garrett Wilson brings home $32.5 million per year. Eagles WR A.J. Brown was earlier on this list, with a payout of $32 million per year.

Micah Parsons farewell statement

With his move secured, Parsons penned a farewell note.

He said, "I never wanted this chapter to end, but not everything was in my control. My heart has always been here, and it still is. Through it all, I never made any demands. I never asked for anything more than fairness. I only asked that the person I trust to negotiate my contract be part of the process."

“This is a sad day, but not a bitter one. I'll never forget the joy of draft night, the adrenaline of running out of the tunnel, or the brotherhood I shared with my teammates, coaches and the staff who prepared me for every single game. Those memories are mine forever,” Parsons added.

Then, he continued, “North Texas will continue to be my home in the offseason. I'll still be here, giving back to the community that gave me so much. And no matter where the next chapter takes me, the bond we've built will never break.”