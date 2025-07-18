TJ Watt-Pittsburgh Steelers extension deal: How much he will earn, salary and other contract details

TJ Watt just made NFL history, signing the extension deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The agreement couldn't have come at a better time, with players slated to report to training camp on July 23. Watt had reportedly skipped voluntary and mandatory minicamps this spring, with both sides ironing out a deal. The 30-year-old has spent all 8 seasons of his NFL career with the Steelers.(X)

TJ Watt extension deal details

TJ Watt has agreed to a three-year extension. The deal is valued at $123 million, and Watt will reportedly get $108 million fully guaranteed when he signs.

Watt will now get $41 million a year, or a little over $3 million per month.

TJ Watts career and performance

The 30-year-old has spent all 8 seasons of his NFL career with the Steelers. He turned out to be a great investment after being picked in the 2017 draft. Watt went on to record seven sacks as a rookie and has made the Pro Bowl in all of his seven seasons. He was also named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.

Watt led the league in sacks thrice. This includes his career high tally of 22.5 in 2021. Watt's career sack tally is at 108 for an average of 13.5 per season.

He has 225 career quarterback hits, 7 interceptions, 49 passes defended, 12 fumble recoveries and 33 forced fumbles. Watt led the league in forced fumbles twice.

While Watt may be turning 31, he remains one of the most durable and disruptive forces in the game. His stats from last year include 11.5 sacks, 27 quarterback hits, and leading the NFL with six forced fumbles.

Watt's signing the extension raises the bar for other defenders awaiting contracts of their own. This includes Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons and Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson.

