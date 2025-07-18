Mike Williams retires: How will Chargers WR's departure affect their depth chart?

Mike Williams, the Los Angeles Chargers' wide receiver, has retired from professional football, the franchise announced on Thursday. The 30-year-old was suffering from an undisclosed injury, which kept him on the sidelines in the offseason even as the Chargers geared up for the start of the regular NFL season in September. The retirement decision reportedly came as a shock to the Chargers after the WR's agent informed them Thursday morning. FILE - Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams walks before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sept. 10, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)(AP)

With Week 1 of the 2025-2026 NFL season set to start for the Los Angeles Chargers against the mighty Kansas City Chiefs on September 6, the Chargers are in some trouble with their depth charts in the wideout area.

Notably, the Clemson Tigers alum had become a favorite of the Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, and their chemistry shone in the 2024-25 season. In the 2024-25 season alone, Williams made 21 receptions for 298 yards (average of 14.2 yards per reception), with 32 long receptions and one touchdown.

Williams' absence would mean that the Los Angeles Chargers will have to turn to Quentin Johnston, Tre Harris, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith for the WR duties. It remains to be seen how they gel with Herbert, and General Manager Joe Hortiz now has a task in hand.

Here's how each of the three WRs could fare

Quentin Johnston

As a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Johnston now becomes the de facto WR1 and must prove he can handle the pressure. Though his rookie year was inconsistent, his size, speed, and downfield ability give him strong breakout potential if he can build a chemistry with Justin Herbert. In the 2024-25 season, Johnston had 42 receptions, 519 yards, two touchdowns.

Tre Harris

A promising rookie out of Ole Miss, Harris brings a physical presence and reliable hands, but lacks NFL experience. If he can adjust quickly to pro-level defenses, he could emerge as a solid red-zone threat and possession receiver for Herbert. In his senior year at Ole Miss, he had 54 receptions, 985 yards, eight touchdowns.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith

Known for his speed and route-running at Penn State, Lambert-Smith profiles as a dynamic slot receiver. His success will depend on how fast he picks up the playbook, but he offers upside as a big-play option if the Chargers use him creatively. In his final season at Penn State, Lambert-Smith had 53 receptions, 673 yards, four touchdowns.