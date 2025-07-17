Bryan Braman dies: All on NFL star's two daughters and mom Tina

Bryan Braman, who was a star linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans, has died aged 38 after a gruelling battle against a rare form of cancer. While his fans who prayed for his well-being are stunned by the news, the NFL star has left behind two daughters who are aged 8 and 11, reported The Guardian. Bryan Braman has left behind his two young daughters(X/@howardeskin)

Bryan's agent, Sean Stellato, confirmed the heartbreaking news to the media and revealed that Bryan passed away on Thursday. The former Eagles linebacker kept his personal life away from the media spotlight, but once admitted in a rare interview with Thrive Global that his two daughters were one of “the three biggest accomplishments" of his life. The other two are his career in the NFL and his Super Bowl win in 2017.

Despite openly talking about his love for his daughters, Blakely and Marlowe, Bryan had kept his relationships, marital status, and the details about his kids' mother or wife private. However, he was a complete family man and often discussed how difficult childhood was.

Bryan Braman was raised by a single mom

Not only did Braman's two young girls form the centre of his life, but another strong woman, his mother, Tina Braman-Fields, was the biggest strength of his life. She was a former high school track star who raised the NFL star and his sister single-handedly.

During Bryan's childhood, they faced a lot of financial struggles; they even came across situations when they had no roof over their head, making them sleep in a car. But his mother continued to work hard for them. No matter if it put her out of a thing that she needed, she would do it for us. If there was ever a time that I needed help, it came from my mom; it wasn’t from my dad. That’s just how it played out,” he told Essentially Sports.

On the flip side, Braman never had the presence of his father in his life. Yet, he admitted that he had no significant complaints with him because he does not know what made his father step back from his responsibilities. They have some extended family, but it was his mother, Tina, who played a crucial role in Bryan Braman's life, and their Reliant Stadium was an example of it.

For those unaware, Braman had appeared for seven seasons in the NFL, which began with his journey with the Houston Texans in 2011. After some years, he became a part of the Philadelphia Eagles and was one of the players who contributed to their memorable 2017 Super Bowl-winning team, which always had a special place in his heart.

FAQs:

1. What kind of cancer did Bryan Braman have?

Bryan Braman, who passed away on July 17, 2025, was suffering from a rare form of brain cancer. He was diagnosed in February, and fundraisers were organised to support his treatment financially.

2. When did Bryan Braman retire?

Bryan Braman played in the NFL for the last time in 2017. He had started playing after joining the Texans back in 2011.

3. Was Bryan Braman married?

Bryan Braman kept details about his marriage and relationships private. However, he is survived by his two daughters.