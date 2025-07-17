Bryan Braman GoFundMe: NFL star battled rare aggressive form of cancer

Bryan Braman, ex-NFL linebacker, who played for the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles, died on Thursday (July 17) at the age of 38. He passed away after battling a “rare” form of cancer. Braman was a fan favorite during his time in the league and was known for his fearless special-teams play and electric presence on the field. His death was confirmed by his agent, Sean Stellato, per ESPN. Off the field, he was a devoted father to two young daughters, aged 11 and 8. A GoFundMe campaign had also been launched earlier to support him during his cancer battle. Bryan Braman, who played for the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles, died Thursday at the age of 38.(@thomasrp93/ X)

Bryan Braman GoFundMe campaign

In February, Braman was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. In a bid to support him amid his health battle, a GoFundMe page was created by William Jones, aiming to raise $25,000 for his housing and essential expenses, reports Prime Timer. However, the response was overwhelming, donations poured in, both from former teammates and fans. JJ Watt, a fellow NFL star, contributed $10,000 to the cause, helping push the total raised to over $88,000.

The latest update on Bryan’s fundraiser revealed he had undergone “CAR-T cell reprogramming treatment.” While it initially showed promise, the cancer took a sudden turn. The organizer shared, “The cancer has grown exponentially faster, and is now growing around his vital organs.”

Braman’s last professional game was the 2017 Super Bowl, marking the end of a memorable career. According to The Guardian, though NFL players receive health coverage for five years post-retirement, Braman had surpassed that window.

Who was Bryan Braman?

For those unfamiliar, Bryan Braman built an unforgettable seven-season NFL career between 2011 and 2017. Following his stint with the Texans and Eagles, he marked his return to Philly for their 2018 playoff run, delivering a major blocked punt against Atlanta. His final game came in Super Bowl LII, where he notched a tackle in the Eagles’ iconic win over the Patriots. A standout at West Texas A&M, Braman appeared in 97 games, recording 56 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

