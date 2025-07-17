Deshaun Watson to Brandon Aiyuk: 10 NFL players battling injuries ahead of 2025 season

The NFL season is fast approaching. However, a few players’ return to the field hangs in the balance as they battle injuries of various sorts ahead of the start of regular play. From Sean Murphy-Bunting to Deshaun Watson, prominent players may be missing from the field this season, as revealed by the latest NFL Injury Report. Few players’ return to the NFL season hangs in the balance as they battle injuries of various sorts ahead of the start of regular play.(AP)

Here is a look at ten players who are battling injuries ahead of the 2025 season, as reported by CBS Sports:

Deshaun Watson (QB, Cleveland Browns)

INJURY STATUS: Questionable for Week 1 vs. Cincinnati

The Cleveland Browns quarterback recently tore his right Achilles tendon and is currently in rehab, seeking treatment for it. His return to the field depends on how well the injury progresses.

Nolan Smith (LB, Philadelphia Eagles)

INJURY STATUS: Questionable for Week 1 vs. Dallas

Nolan Smith sustained an injury by tearing his triceps during the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. He underwent surgery in February of this year.

Ernest Jones (LB, Seattle Seahawks)

INJURY STATUS: Questionable for Week 1 vs. San Francisco

Shortly after the 2024 NFL season, Ernest Jones underwent offseason knee surgery. Jones himself said at the time that he had been dealing with the injury for multiple years before as well.

Brandon Aiyuk (WR, San Francisco 49ers)

INJURY STATUS: Questionable for Week 1 at Seattle

Brandon Aiyuk suffered a torn ACL and MCL last October, an injury he is still in the process of recovering from, as per the latest reports. The player will be absent from training camp as well as the initial half of this season as a result.

Sean Murphy-Bunting (CB, Arizona Cardinals)

INJURY STATUS: NFI-R for Week 1 at New Orleans

Placed on the non-football injury list last week, Sean Murphy-Bunting suffered an offseason knee injury.

"(It) happened in the offseason (and he) had to have surgery to get it fixed," head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Wednesday (May 28). "So he won't be able to play this year. It's a tough break for him, a tough break for us, but we'll move forward and so will he."

Eric Banks (DE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

INJURY STATUS: Questionable for Week 1 at Atlanta

A torn tricep injury kept Eric Banks out of play for most of the 2024 season. He is still on the team’s PUP list.

Treylon Burks (WR, Tennessee Titans)

INJURY STATUS: Questionable for Week 1 at Denver

During a session at the practice fields of Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park last October, Treylon Burks left early after suffering a torn ACL during a special-teams drill. He is currently in the final stages of his recovery.

Tyler Owens (SAF, Washington Commanders)

INJURY STATUS: Questionable for Week 1 vs. N.Y. Giants

CBS Sports reports that Tyler Owens will be missing the last two games of this season due to an ankle injury. If the Commanders make it to the Super Bowl this year, he could be activated off the IR and back on the field.

Bralen Trice (LB, Atlanta Falcons)

INJURY STATUS: Questionable for Week 1 vs. Tampa Bay

Atlanta Falcons’ third-round draft pick in 2024, Bralen Trice, suffered a season-ending leg injury during an August 9 game against the Miami Dolphins last year. The injury was officially reported as a torn ACL two days later, and outside linebacker Matthew Judon was picked by the team this year as a replacement.

Landon Jackson (DE, Buffalo Bills)

INJURY STATUS: Physically Unable to Perform. Expected Return – Week 2

Following an injury suffered while away from the team in the weeks leading up to the June minicamp, Jackson is still eligible to come off the PUP list depending on how his injury progresses during training camp.

By Stuti Gupta