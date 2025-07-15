Trevor Lawrence recalls father's viral 2021 NFL draft moment: ‘I was dying’

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has opened up about his father's viral moment from the NFL Draft in 2021 and called it “crazy.” The 25-year-old, who might want to forget the incident, spoke about it during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast. Trevor was the first overall pick by the National Football League (NFL) side during the 2021 NFL Draft. Trevor Lawrence was the first overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2021 NFL Draft.(AP)

Trevor Lawrence addresses his father's viral moment

On the podcast, co-host Dan 'Big Cat' Katz showed a photograph of the NFL quarterback featuring his family members and stated that Trevor's father, Jeremy Lawrence, seemed visibly uncomfortable as well as crammed while sitting on the couch.

This was from the time when the Jaguars were on the clock with the first overall pick. In the viral image, Trevor can be seen seated next to his wife Marissa, father Jeremy, and mother Amanda, the New York Post reported.

Showing the photograph, Katz asked the Pro Bowl quarterback why the family did not give “any space” to Jeremy on draft night. Interestingly, Katz even showcased an old X post from him, in which he had asked a similar question during the 2021 NFL Draft.

Replying to Katz's post on the social media platform, Trevor said on the podcast that he remembers the moment, adding that “I was dying.” In his X post, Katz wrote, “Can we get Trevor’s dad a little nut space, talk about squeezed out.”

Talking about the viral image, Katz stated that he did not wish to “disrespect” Trevor's father, but added that the others “basically made it like he doesn’t have (privates).” Hearing this, Trevor was unable to control his laughter and even covered his face with his hand.

The segment was also shared on the official X account of the Pardon My Take podcast. It quickly went viral on the platform and garnered more than 500,000 views.

Meanwhile, Trevor called his father, Jeremy, “such a nice guy,” adding that he is “selfless” and “wanted to give the couch away to me, Marissa, my mom — just a stud.”

He further called the viral image "crazy" and acknowledged that one can tell Jeremy is “not comfortable” in it. Katz then asked the NFL player whether he apologized to his father after the incident.

To this, Trevor stated that he showed his father the X post from Katz and “he was just like shaking his head,” but didn’t say anything. He concluded, “That’s hilarious. Sacrificing nuts for the draft... Love you, dad.”

