Shedeur Sanders ranked fourth on Browns’ QB list? Fans react

The NFL pre-season is a chaotic yet reflective time. It’s the calm before the chaos. Yet, for Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, it appears that the grind has already started as multiple reports suggest that the college sensation may be ranked fourth on the depth chart. Although not a sure determinant of what may be to follow in regular season play, the matter is one of high concern for Sanders and deep emotions for fans online. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns watches practice during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 12, 2025 in Berea, Ohio. Jason Miller/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Jason Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Is Shedeur Sanders ranked fourth on the Browns’ depth chart?

As per multiple reports an online buzz following the team’s pre-season camp. The rumor mill first started spiraling when insiders like Jason Lloyd and multiple outlets like Sports Illustrated noted the unexpected camp rotation order. Although not an official announcement from the team, multiple insiders claim that Sanders now ranks fourth on the Browns’ depth chart behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel.

ALSO READ| Shedeur Sanders' first traffic-stop video goes viral as officer says, ‘He doesn’t know who you are'

NFL Rumors made a social media post regarding the same which read, “NFL RUMORS: #Browns Shedeur Sanders is reportely 4th on the QB Depth Chart behind Dillon Gabriel ”

No one’s denying Gabriel’s talent on the field. But given his rookie status and the buzz generated by Sanders as a college football sensation, fans were noticeably trumped when they noticed Gabriel taking over who they thought would be the most obvious pick for the Browns.

The internet reacts

It would be an understatement to say that fans have had quite a melodramatic reaction to this revelation online.

“Dillon Gabriel has no merch on the Browns website store. Meanwhile, Shedeur's is the first face you see on the website. But oh yeah, fifth round draft pick. Uh huh. Yep,” wrote one fan.

“Dillon Gabriel isn’t allowed to ride roller coasters because he’s too short. Anyone who think he will be good doesn’t know football,” wrote a user.

“Ain’t no way Shedeur behind Dillon Gabriel… be serious Shedeur got NFL arm talent, not Pop Warner playbook reads,” wrote another fan.

Some, however, were much more understanding of the situation as one user wrote, “His strengths reside in a system the Browns don’t run… he needed an ideal situation and that isn’t it.”

“That's not a surprise if you're following the team from an unbiased eye. I’ll also add that doesn’t mean he will stay there long. He has every opportunity to win the starting spot,” wrote another user.

ALSO READ| Shedeur Sanders admits making ‘wrong choices’ amid Ohio speeding controversy

The announcement is shocking, to say the least. But that doesn’t mean that Sanders can easily be ruled out from being the team’s No.1 pick when the regular season rolls around. Given Flacco’s age, Pickett finding his pace and Gabriel’s lack of pro snaps, Sanders may still run a shot of making it to the top.

By Stuti Gupta