Shedeur Sanders' first traffic-stop video goes viral as officer says, ‘He doesn’t know who you are'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is facing scrutiny after receiving two speeding tickets in less than two months with the team. The 23-year-old, who is vying for a key role in the Browns’ offense, was first cited for allegedly driving 101 mph earlier this week. And with a new traffic stop video going viral, the young quarterback’s off-field behavior is quickly becoming a topic of concern. Shedeur Sanders, the Browns quarterback, has come under fire for speeding tickets received in a short span. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(AP)

Sanders’ first traffic stop goes viral on social media

The video, released by TMZ Sports, shows dashboard footage of the traffic stop, capturing the moment officers pulled over Sanders. Interestingly, the responding officer appeared unaware that he had stopped the Browns’ high-profile rookie quarterback, treating the situation like a routine citation.

As one officer questioned the football player, “What's up with the Mississippi ID?" another officer turned to Sanders and said, “He doesn't know who you are.” After taking another look at the ID, he said, “Oh, Sanders. Gotcha.” However, his fame as a legendary Colorado Buffaloes quarterback and Browns rookie did not help him much, as he was given a ticket for speeding regardless.

He was later expected to appear in court on Monday, June 16, but failed to mark his attendance. Moreover, he received another ticket just a day after that for speeding in Ohio.

Netizens react to Sanders’ viral first traffic stop video

A user wrote on X, “YO, @DeionSanders put your boot UP HIS A**! Learn to respect OTHER DRIVERS PLEASE!” A second user wrote, “Looks like @ShedeurSanders likes to drive fast. I think he and the LEO handled themselves well in both videos I’ve seen. If you like to drive fast, you’re going to get pulled over. I’ll probably always get a ticket. Shedeur may or may not get one. Only difference.”

A third user wrote, “Why does he still use his Mississippi license? He was there for 1 season. Lives in Texas and then Colorado.” Another user wrote, “Cops don't need to recognize someone in order to do their jobs and enforce the law, and the guy being famous doesn't lessen his crime.”