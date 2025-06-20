Shedeur Sanders admits making ‘wrong choices’ amid Ohio speeding controversy

Shedeur Sanders, the rising quarterback recently signed by the Cleveland Browns, is making headlines off the field after being fined twice for speeding in Ohio this month. While known for his strong arm and leadership, the back-to-back infractions have sparked concern within the franchise. Sanders addressed the recent ticketing incident after it created a wave of controversy. Shedeur Sanders was fined twice for speeding in Ohio, raising concerns within the Cleveland Browns. (Photo by Jason Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Shedeur Sanders breaks silence amid speed ticket incident

Amid the controversy and competition for the starting quarterback role, Sanders addressed the speeding reports during a Twitch stream. Responding to claims he was clocked at 101 MPH, he appeared unfazed. On his own channel on the platform, the player admitted, “I've made some wrong choices, I can own up to it - I learn from them.”

Earlier this week, Sanders was cited for speeding while driving a Dodge TRX truck on a suburban Cleveland highway. According to reports, Strongsville Police pulled him over around 12:30 AM on Interstate 71, where he was allegedly driving well above the 60 MPH speed limit near the Ohio Turnpike, as reported by Marca.

He faces a minimum fine of $250 for the incident, which police classify as a fourth-degree misdemeanor. However, this wasn’t his first run-in with speeding laws—he was reportedly stopped earlier this month as well.

Sanders’ other speed ticket incident

A prior incident took place on June 5 in Brunswick Hills, Ohio, where Sanders was clocked driving 91 MPH in a 65 MPH zone, according to the State Patrol. Court records also show that he failed to appear for a scheduled hearing on the matter this past Monday. Peter John-Baptiste, who is the spokesperson for Browns, told AP that "the team has directly addressed the fines with Sanders, and he will handle them appropriately."

The two ticket incidents in such a short span raised several eyebrows against Sanders in Cleveland.