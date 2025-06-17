Who is Cedric Coward? Rising NFL Draft star on Thunder & Spurs’ radar

With the 2025 NBA Draft approaching, everyone is focusing on several potential young guns, and one of the hype-makers in the build-up is Cedric Coward. FILE - Cedric Coward talks to media at the 2025 NBA basketball Draft Combine in Chicago, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh,File)(AP)

Who is Cedric Coward?

The 21-year-old guard/forward from Washington State has become a hot topic among NBA insiders, despite playing only six games this past college season due to a shoulder injury. Even with limited playing time, Coward made a strong impression on scouts, putting up impressive numbers: 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, while shooting 55.7% from the field and 40% from three-point range.

“Multiple lottery teams have expressed interest in Cedric Coward. Keep an eye on the Oklahoma City Thunder being a destination for Coward, should they actually use this pick on a non-international prospect,” NBA insider Brett Siegel posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“He has drawn interest as high as the [New Orleans] Pelicans with the seventh pick, as well as Houston.”

Thunder & Spurs are reportedly jockeying for Cedric

Two franchises in particular, the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, are believed to be in the mix. Both teams have young rosters and are building toward long-term playoff contention. “While he did not play much this season due to a shoulder injury, teams have been enamoured with Coward’s fitness, athleticism, and high IQ throughout the pre-draft process,” Siegel noted.

“There are not many limitations to his game, and Coward is viewed as a wing who can contribute to a playoff team right away, much like how Jaylen Wells impacted the [Memphis] Grizzlies this past season.”

While Coward might not be a top pick in the draft, his name is quickly rising on the big boards, and if Spurs or Thunder are keen to follow through with getting a pro-ready weapon in their rotation, do not be surprised when they see his name being called sooner than he has been ranked.