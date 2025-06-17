NBA Finals injury report: Who will miss out the Thunder vs Pacers Game 5

The NBA Finals are the biggest stage for a basketball player to show their talent, and the Indiana Pacers take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday in Game 5. Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder players in action during the 2025 NBA Finals.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

With the NBA Finals series tied at 2-2 coming into Game 5 in Oklahoma, a small misstep could cost either of the two teams the whole year of hard work. This is the time when no team or fan would want any players missing the game due to any injury.

So, before the NBA Finals Game 5 tips off on Monday night, here is a look at both teams' injury reports.

NBA Finals Game 5: Injury report for Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers

The injury report for both the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder is out before Monday’s big clash. And it looks like very good news for the home team.

According to the latest injury report, the Thunder will step onto the court at Paycom Centre with their full complement of players, as everyone on the squad is injury-free and fit.

On the other hand, the Pacers will play the away game without two of their players. Power forward Jarace Walker is unavailable due to an ankle injury, and Isaiah Jackson will not be able to play due to a torn Achilles.

Game 5 is a pivotal clash in the NBA Finals series as the winner of this game is statistically more likely to win the whole thing. Seventy-two per cent of teams going into Game 6 with a 3-2 lead have ended up being the NBA champions. It's happened that way 23 times in the previous 31 instances of the NBA Finals being tied at two games apiece.

OKC Thunder is a league-best 44-8 at home this season, including the playoffs. Indiana is seeking its eighth road win of these playoffs, which would tie the Pacers for the second-most in a single postseason.