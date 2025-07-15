What did Teddy Bridgewater do? Ex-NFL star suspended from high school coaching job

Former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who returned to coach his alma mater, Miami Northwestern Senior High School, has been suspended for providing impermissible benefits to players. After officially retiring from the National Football League in February last year, the 32-year-old coached Miami Northwestern to the state championship during his maiden season, per Sports Illustrated. Teddy Bridgewater suspended from Miami Northwestern coaching job(X/@BussinWTB)

In a Facebook post on Sunday, July 13, Bridgewater acknowledged the suspension but expressed no regrets about his commitment to the side. He made it clear that he was not walking away, despite the setback. “I will volunteer from the bleachers,” he stated.

Teddy Bridgewater's viral post

“The suspension came from MNW and it’s impossible to suspend someone who doesn’t work for you. So if im suspended from MNW im free to go to another school of my choice but IM NOT GOING ANYWHERE. And if it comes down to it, I will volunteer from the bleachers like I used to in 2018 and 2019 when no one had a problem,” read Bridgewater's post on Facebook.

Why was Teddy Bridgewater suspended?

Teddy’s recent suspension comes after his Facebook post from July 7 went viral. At the time, the former NFL quarterback confirmed to personally covering Uber rides, meals, and recovery services for his high school football players last season.

Hoping to ease the financial burden this year, he appealed to fans for donations. This raised red flags with the Florida High School Athletic Association. An official with the FHSAA, Kelvin Richardson, told Rivals that the allegations were forwarded to Miami Northwestern and are currently under review.

As per Rivals, Florida has strict rules on athlete benefits, and there’s precedent — The First Academy faced a two-year playoff ban and hefty fine last fall for similar perks, including free Uber rides. Now, all eyes are on Miami Northwestern.

Before stepping into coaching, Bridgewater carved out a decade-long career in the NFL. A first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, he earned a Pro Bowl nod early but suffered a major knee injury that shifted his trajectory.

After bouncing around the league as a backup, he retired in 2023 and led his alma mater, Miami Northwestern, to a state title. He briefly returned to the NFL with the Detroit Lions, but didn’t see game action before resuming his coaching journey.

