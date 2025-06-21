Facebook makes massive TikTok-like move to beat competition

Meta has rolled out a new set of changes to help match users’ interests and enhance engagement. In order to simplify its video-sharing process, the content type that is statistically proven to garner maximum user interest, the platform will now remove the option to pick between sharing a video and a reel. Similar to Instagram and TikTok, all video content will automatically be shared in a reel format. These changes were introduced by the platform via an article published on their official website on June 17. (Image for representation) Facebook is simplifying video-sharing by automatically converting all videos into reels. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva/File Photo(REUTERS)

A tough competition

According to the Social Shepherd, users falling in the age demographic of 18-24 spend merely 22 minutes on Facebook every day; a stark contrast from the time consumed on other networking platforms such as TikTok and Meta’s very own Instagram. Data from the Cropink suggests that 35% of Instagram usage in the year 2024 was relegated to one mode of content sharing: reels. It appears that short-form video content has proven to be the most engaging for viewers now given reduced attention spans and a growing need for immediacy. Facebook’s latest measures are catering to this market.

Just reels, no videos

Facebook has constantly strived to innovate and re-invent itself to cater to user needs. “Previously, you’d upload a video to Feed or post a reel using different creative flows and tools for each format. Now, we’re bringing these experiences together with a simplified publishing flow that gives you access to even more creative tools. We’ll also give you control over your audience setting of who sees your reels,” the company published.

Privacy settings across the platform will also be unified. This means that the default settings of who you want your audience to be will be established and users can review this before publishing any content. “You’re still in control of who sees your reels and will continue to have access to the same audience settings and controls as before, so you can share them with just your friends or a select group of people if you like. You can also choose to publish a reel as public for added reach to help you grow your views and audience,” the company says.

In addition, the Video tab will now be replaced by the Reels tab on the Facebook page. This will have no bearing on the kind of content recommended to you which will still be personalized according to your interests. It’s simply a change in structure.

These changes will be gradually rolled out to profiles and Pages over the upcoming months.

By Stuti Gupta