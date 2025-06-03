Whitney Purvis' son Weston had multiple health issues, stepmom reveals in Facebook post

‘16 and Pregnant’ star Whitney Purvis announced the death of her 16-year-old son, Weston Gosa Jr., on Monday via a Facebook post. '16 and Pregnant’ star Whitney Purvis’ son Weston Gosa Jr. has passed away.(Facebook/ Whitney Purvis)

“This is so hard to write. My beautiful son, Weston has passed away. He was only 16 years old. Life is so cruel and unfair. I just dont understand. Oh my baby is gone and I don't know what to do with myself,” she wrote in the post.

"He was so perfect. This is really my worst nightmare come true. How do you go on in life after losing a child? I'm in disbelief, this cannot be happening. I don't want it to be real,” she added. “I would do anything just to hold him. Words just can't describe the pain I am feeling.”

She continued, “I love you so much, Weston Owen Gosa. God, I love you so much. You are my heart. I was so proud of the young man you were becoming. I just can't go on without you. Rest in Peace, my angel. You are gone too soon. April 2, 2009 - June 2, 2025.”

Whitney and Weston Sr. welcomed their son on April 2, 2009. Although the couple separated, they rekindled their relationship before the birth of their second son, River, in 2014. After River’s birth, they broke up again. Whitney lost custody of both boys in the years following their separation. She was arrested last year for allegedly failing to make child support payments.

While the exact cause of Weston’s death has not been disclosed, his stepmother, Amy Gosa, revealed that he had been battling multiple health issues.

“All we know is we got up this morning around 7 am and tried to wake him up, he was not breathing, we attempted cpr and called an ambulance. The paramedics attempted it as well and took him to the hospital in Gordon County where he was pronounced dead,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

Gosa continued: “He had several health issues as well as diabetes. We are completely heartbroken and in shock. It was so unexpected. Losing a child is the most painful thing I have ever experienced and I hope I never experience it again.”

“He was the most amazing son I could have asked for. He was brilliant, smart, funny and had so much potential in life. It doesn't feel real. Please keep our family and Whitney in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn such a brilliant amazing life that was our son. Thank you,” she concluded.