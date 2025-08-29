Dallas Cowboys hammered after Micah Parsons trade, brother fires shot at owners for ‘sickening' negotiations

The month-long Micah Parsons trade saga finally found a conclusion, as the Green Bay Packers paid big for the right to have the former Dallas Cowboys star linebacker join their roster. Parsons makes the switch with Kenny Clark and two first round picks going the other way, and signals a fresh start for Parsons after relationships had broken down with the hierarchy back in Dallas. Micah Parsons is bound for the Green Bay Packers.(Getty Images via AFP)

Parsons joins an already strong team and making them immediate contenders for the Super Bowl, with the Packers splashing the cash in one of their more ambitious trade decisions in recent history. Parsons is set to earn 188 million dollars over a four-year contract, which makes him the most expensive non-quarterback in the league.

Nevertheless, there will be a feeling of loss in Dallas as they continue to fail to scratch together a truly competitive team. The Cowboys have failed to reach the AFC Championship game in 30 years, the longest active streak of any NFL team, and their hopes of doing so with the addition of wide receiver George Pickens has been dashed by the loss of Parsons.

Parsons’ brother was the first to note how it was almost unbelievable that the Cowboys could have an offseason where they traded in and out two players of this calibre in separate deals. Taking to his social media account on X, Terrence Parsons Jr wrote: "If you woulda told me we trade for George Pickens and then trade Micah in the same summer I would told ya you lost your mind this s**t blasphemy.”

Terrence Parsons also noted that the city of Dallas had lost two of its biggest sporting stars in a matter of months, with Luka Doncic of the NBA’s Mavericks also being shipped away in one of the most shocking trades in sports history. This followed after he mentioned that his brother’s decision to change teams was never about the connection with the city, but rather a strained relationship with owner Jerry Jones: “This isn't even what Micah wanted is the sickening part of all this he just wanted respect in the negotiation process and Jerry wouldn't give it sad year for Dallas Micah and Luka.”