Micah Parsons-Kenny Clark deal is ‘beyond idiotic’; NFL execs slam Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons has been traded to the Green Bay Packers. The Dallas Cowboys, in return, get a couple of first-round picks and veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark. While the two teams celebrated the trade, NFL execs are reportedly furious with Jerry Jones and co and are calling the blockbuster deal ‘beyond idiotic’. Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

"Why on earth would you do this now and not in March?" an executive told NFL reporter Jordan Schultz. “Beyond idiotic.”

Parsons to Packers trade

The All-Pro edge rusher was traded Thursday to the Green Bay Packers after a long contract standoff with the Cowboys. The 26-year-old will earn a reported $188 million in contract money, with $136 million guaranteed over four years.

“I never wanted this chapter to end, but not everything was in my control,” Parsons posted on X. “My heart has always been here, and still is. Through it all, I never made any demands. I never asked for anything more than fairness. I only asked that the person I trust to negotiate my contract be part of the process.”

The trade compensation going back to Dallas is steep: two first-round picks and veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark, according to another person briefed on the terms. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who bypassed Parsons’ agent David Mulugheta in negotiations, declined to go into detail but said he personally discussed contract parameters with the star defender.

For Green Bay, the move signals a dramatic shift in approach. The Packers, who went 11-7 and exited in the NFC wild-card round, struggled to pressure quarterbacks consistently last season despite ranking eighth in sacks. More than half of their 45 total came in just four games, and no player has reached 12 sacks since Za’Darius Smith in 2020.

(With AP inputs)