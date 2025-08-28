NFL ‘Rivalries’ uniforms: All you need to know about special jersey designs

The National Football League (NFL), along with Nike, on Thursday, August 28, unveiled eight new uniforms for the upcoming inaugural 'Rivalries' cohort. Fans will soon get to witness players in the AFC East and NFC West teams donning these newly designed uniforms, which go on to celebrate local traditions and team legacies. The NFL Rivalries uniform of the Rams will have a 'Midnight Mode' themed design.(X/@RamsNFL)

During the 2025 season, teams from the AFC East and NFC West will be seen donning these special uniforms for a single home game against a division rival, ESPN reported.

In an official release, the league informed that the designs of these uniforms remain "rooted extensively in the legacies and inspirations true to each team".

Taryn Hutt, NFL vice president of club marketing, has termed it as a "significant moment" and said that "creativity and innovation" have merged to showcase a new take on "what it means to be a rival".

Once marking their on-field debut, these all-new Rivalries uniforms will be included in the teams' uniform lineup for a total of three years alongside the existing alternate uniforms. Apart from these, additional Rivalries uniforms are scheduled to come out during the 2026, 2027 and 2028 seasons.

Also read: NFL rivalry jerseys revealed: Ranking best to worst for all NFC, AFC teams

NFL 'Rivalries' uniforms: Key details

1. Arizona Cardinals

Dubbed as 'Built to Last,' the Cardinals' all-white uniform resembles the climate of the city, which is located in a desert. It highlights sand and dust storms, while a metallic copper element is added to the number set and stripes on the pants, highlighting Arizona's state metal.

2. Buffalo Bills

Named as 'Cold Front,' this one features elements of snow and icy conditions that remain a major part of the region. One of the major highlights is the crystalized buffalo logo featured on the sleeve, while a frosty look is given through different textures and silver trims.

3. Los Angeles Rams

Players in this team will be seen wearing a 'Midnight Mode' themed design. The official release states that this all-new uniform shows the colors and patterns that surround the city after the sun goes down.

Also, it has pops of yellow on the cap sleeves to remember the uniform the Rams wore at the time of their first Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

4. Miami Dolphins

One of the major aspects about the Dolphins players is their speed, and their 'Dark Waters' uniform beautifully showcases that with green and orange stripes on the helmet, sleeves as well as pant stripes.

5. New England Patriots

Dubbed as 'Nor'Easter,' the storm blue jersey of New England is made keeping in mind the region's fog. Also, it honors the six states that comprise the region. Further, six red stars have been carefully placed around the neckline in remembrance of their six Super Bowl wins.

6. New York Jets

Nicknamed the 'Gotham City Football Club,' the Jets players will be seen in a dark Empire green uniform, which has multiple shades of black, green and gray included in it.

Also read: John McEnroe drops bomb in Carlos Alcaraz–Jannik Sinner debate; Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic feel the heat

7. San Francisco 49ers

Since undergoing a major brand refresh during the offseason, the 'For the Faithful' uniform for the 49ers is black and includes classic red stripes on the sleeves and sides of the pants.

8. Seattle Seahawks

Famous for his loud fanbase, the Seahawks' uniform is called 'High-Decibel Zone,' having a soundwave-inspired pattern to come up with a ripple effect across the shoulders. The players will be pairing this jersey with navy pants.

FAQs

What is the schedule for the 2025 Rivalries games?

The games start on September 25 and will go on till January 4.

Will there be more such uniforms?

Yes, more Rivalries uniforms will come out during the 2026, 2027 and 2028 seasons.

When will players wear these special uniforms?

These will be worn once during the new season in a divisional rivalry game.